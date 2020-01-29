Probability of an RBA rate cut in February continues to decline

The chances of an RBA rate cut in February got dimmer following the release of a better-than-expected Australian inflation data for December.

The overnight index swap (OIS) market is now pricing just 12% probability of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting interest rates by 25 basis points next Tuesday, according to data tweeted by RANsquawk.

The markets were pricing about a 20% chance of a rate cut next week before the release of the Australian inflation data.

In fact, the probability of a February rate cut stood at more than 60% a week ago. The odds, however, dropped following last week's upbeat employment report.

Currently, RBA's interest rate stands at 0.75%. The central bank delivered three 25 basis point rate cuts in 2019 and is widely expected to cut rates in May.