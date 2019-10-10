President Trump: China talks went very well today, will continue tomorrow

Following trade talks today, President Trump has said that they went very well t and will continue tomorrow.

This follows a risk-on sesisonon Wall Street with US stocks closing in the green on the headlines that Trump will meet China's top negotiator on Friday, raising hopes for progress from two days of talks in Washington. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 150.66 points, or 0.6%, to 26,496.67 while the S&P 500 index put on 0.6%, or 18.73 points, to 2,938.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 47.04 points, or 0.6%, to finish at 7,950.78.

FX implications:

Looking to the currency strength indicators, the Yen was the worst performer on the day and GBP followed bu the Aussie and euro came in as the top three performers. However, the Yen has been moving its way up the leader board in the last hour and 4-hour time frames.