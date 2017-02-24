Prepare for new Scottish independence vote

With respect to Brexit and the implications for Scotland and Britain, Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May have been reported by the Times that " ...are heading for a showdown over who has the right to call another independence referendum and when it should be held."

The article explained, "As the prime minister prepares to head north to speak at the Scottish Conservative conference this week, it has emerged that the SNP government raised the issue of a second referendum at a private meeting with her administration on Wednesday. The first minister looks set to call a vote by the Scottish parliament — following next month’s SNP conference and triggering of article 50 — to strengthen her mandate to stage a second referendum."