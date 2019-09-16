Precious metals, gold and Silver taking up their safe haven appeal

- Spot Gold was trading at $1,502, higher by 0.92%.
- The Gold and Silver ratio is down 1.83 % at the time of writing.
- Markets will also be looking to the Federal Reserve meeting this week.
Precious metals have perked up again at the start of the week, especially noted in futures whereby Gold futures ended at their highest price in just over a week following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil production. Spot Gold was trading at $1,502, higher by 0.92% having travelled from a low of $1,488.75 to a high of $1,512.14 while silver has jumped 3%, currently trading at $17.91 having moved higher from a low of $17.41 to a high of $18.00.
If it were not for the strength in the Dollar, precious metals would be much higher. The Gold and Silver ratio is down 1.83 % at the time of writing, lower from the highs of 85.35 to a low of 83.77, making back 50% of the last week's rally. As for futures, December gold on Comex added $12, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,511.50 an ounce, after registering on Friday a weekly decline of 1.1% while Silver for December delivery put on 45.7 cents, or 2.6%, to settle at $18.026 an ounce, following a weekly loss of 3%.
Focus will be on the Fed
Markets will also be looking to the Federal Reserve meeting this week. "But, with the market nearly fully pricing in a 25bp cut for this meeting, the focus will likely reside on the distribution of the dot plot as June saw divided committee, analysts at TD Securities argued.
"With little pushback from Fed members for another cut following this one, we continue to see room for the signalling of another cut in 2019. Further, markets will watch Powell's statement for any mention that the Fed will do what is 'necessary to sustain expansion', which was previously interpreted as a dovish acknowledgement of the need for further cuts, along with the potential omission of the 'mid-cycle adjustment' remark which was scrapped from Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech."
Gold levels
The bearish pin bar and subsequent negative close at the end of the week painted a compelling bearish case on the daily chart, although the price, has so far, held up in the 1480s and has been unable to break and hold above the 21-day moving average, accumulated around a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. On the downside, a 50% mean reversion of the late June swing lows to recent highs around 1470 that guards the 19 July swing highs at 1,452.93. Bulls have attempted space in the 1500s but they really need to get through the 1,550 level which then guards prospects for 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target area.
Silver levels
Technically, Silver printed a fresh new low for the month at 17.39 on Friday following slide below the 21-daily moving average to below a 50% Fibo of 2016 highs to recent swing lows. However, safe-haven flows are supporting the precious metals and silver, in particular, has gained 2.5% into the close on Wall Street which opens prospects for a rerun of the 18.00 handle and trend line resistance which guards a run to the Sep highs of 19.64.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, below pre-ECB levels
The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 1.1000 figure amid persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. Trade tensions between the US and the EU and oil´s production disruption behind the run to safety.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2400 on a stronger dollar, Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure not only because a stronger dollar, but also due to headlines indicating no progress in UK-EU negotiations after PM Johnson met with his Luxembourg counterpart.
USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks
The USD/JPY started the week under pressure as reports of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities triggered an intense flight-to-safety during the Asian trading hours.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.