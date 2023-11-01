Powell speech: We have not made any decisions on future meetings

Share:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference to explain why they have decided to leave the policy rate, federal funds rate, unchanged at the range of 5.25-5.5% meeting and responds to questions.

Key quotes

"We are attentive to increase in longer term yields, it can have implications on monetary policy."

"Tighter financial conditions from higher long term rates, stronger dollar, lower stocks could matter for future rate conditions."

"Longer term higher rates can't be a reflection of higher policy rates from us."

"It does not appear that an expectation of higher Fed policy rates is causing higher longer-term rates."

"We aren't confident financial conditions are restrictive enough."

"We have not made any decisions on future meetings."

