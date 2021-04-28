Powell speech: We don't need to get all the way to our goals to taper

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"We think of bottlenecks in their nature are things that will be resolved."

"Bottlenecks in supply chains that increase prices do not call for a change in Fed policy."

"It's hard to predict how long they will linger."

"We got one good employment reading in March; we'd want to see more like that."

"We are a long way from our goals."

"We don't need to get all the way to our goals to taper."

