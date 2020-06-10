Powell speech: Effectiveness of yield curve control still an open question

Following the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) decision to keep the policy rate unchanged within the target range of 0-0.25%, Jerome Powell, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is delivering his comments on the policy outlook.

Key quotes

"Preserving the flow of credit is essential to setting the stage for the US recovery."

"The Fed will continue to use its powers forcefully, proactively and aggressively."

"Direct fiscal support is still needed to help some people."

"Fiscal support can make a critical difference to limiting long-lasting damage to the economy."

"Fed discussed forward guidance and asset purchases at its meeting."

"Fed also reviewed yield curve control at its latest policy meeting, its effectiveness still an open question."

"It will update its monetary policy stance as more information becomes available."

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

