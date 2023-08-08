- Pound Sterling oscillates around 1.2750 as investors await fresh triggers for further action.
- United Kingdom's economic outlook dampens as the BOE prepares for further policy tightening.
- The market mood remains cautious as investors shift focus to inflation data.
The Pound Sterling (GBP)’s upside looks restricted as higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) elevate the burden on the United Kingdom’s housing sector, hiring trend, and factory activities. The GBP/USD pair faces pressure as BoE policymakers keep the door open for further policy tightening so that inflation returns to 2%.
BoE’s Pill seems confident that United Kingdom’s inflation will soften to 5% this year and the desired rate will be achieved in the first half of 2025. In the process of achieving 2% inflation, the British economy could enter into a recession. Going forward, Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will remain in the spotlight.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling struggles amid cautious market mood
- Pound Sterling finds selling interest while attempting to cross its two-day high near 1.2780 as fears of a recession in the United Kingdom deepens on expectations of more interest-rate hikes from the Bank of England.
- Due to deepening recession fears, UK firms slowed down permanent staff hiring last month by the most since mid-2020, per a survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG, Reuters reported.
- Last week, BoE policymakers delivered a 25-basis-point (bps) interest-rate hike and pushed rates to 5.25%, which keeps the door open for further policy tightening.
- And now, BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Monday that a lot of interest rate hikes are yet to hit the economy.
- It is worth noting that inflationary pressures in the UK economy are majorly fueled by labor shortages and elevated food inflation.
- BoE Pill believes that food inflation would ease to 10% by late 2023 but should drop further so that a victory over inflation could be announced. UK’s food inflation has already softened to 17.3% from its peak of 19.1%.
- About the overall inflation outlook, Huw Pill seems confident that inflation will fall to 5% this year as promised by UK PM Rishi Sunak. Price stability will be achieved in the first half of 2025.
- On Monday, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) reported a decline in Like-For-Like Retail Sales for July. It dropped sharply to 1.8% vs. June’s reading of 4.2%. Sales growth dropped to an 11-month low as British retailers suffered from heavy rain in July.
- This week, investors will majorly focus on Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and factory activities data, which will be published on Friday at 06:00 GMT.
- The market mood turns cautious as investors await the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will be released on Thursday.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces barricades near the immediate high of 102.40. The USD Index could move higher as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers deliver mixed guidance about interest rates.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the collaboration of still-elevated inflation and an upbeat labor market supports further policy tightening ahead.
- New York Fed President John C. Williams said on Monday in the New York Times that the possibility of cutting rates in early 2024 cannot be ruled out.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling turns lackluster around 1.2750
Pound Sterling demonstrates a volatility contraction around 1.2750 as investors await crucial inflation data this week. The Cable fails to return above into the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on the daily chart. This could push the asset into a bearish trajectory for a longer period. The asset struggles to sustain above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
