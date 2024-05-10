Pound Sterling trades with a mild positive bias around 1.2525

GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.2500, UK GDP data eyed
The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.2525 during the early Asian session on Friday. The major pair bounces off the lows of 1.2445 after the Bank of England (BoE)’s dovish hold. The attention on Friday will shift to the first reading of the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q1 and the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.
The BoE kept its borrowing costs on hold at 5.25% for the sixth meeting in a row on Thursday and signaled that it could begin cutting interest rates as early as next month as inflation is “moving in the right direction.” The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stated during the press conference that “a rate cut next month was a possibility.”, but he will wait for inflation, activity, and labor market data before making the decision. The dovish stance from the UK central bank that opened the door to future cuts in interest rates exerted some pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP) following the monetary policy meeting. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovers above 1.2500 as ‘hammer’ hints buyers in charge
The Pound Sterling erased some of its earlier losses against the US Dollar and edged up by 0.03% after the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy decision. The GBP/USD traded at 1.2503 after hitting a low of 1.2445.
Earlier, the BoE held rates unchanged in a 7-2 split vote, with David Ramsden and Swati Dhingra voting for a quarter of a percentage point. After releasing its monetary policy statement, the BoE hosted a press conference. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey stated the central bank would need to cut rates more than it is currently priced by market rates. Read more...
