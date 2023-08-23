- Pound Sterling fails to find direction as investors await UK S&P Global PMI data.
- United Kingdom's economy remains vulnerable due to rising mortgage rates.
- BoE policymakers warned about rising corporate default risks due to higher borrowing costs.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles to find direction on Wednesday as investors await the preliminary S&P Global PMI data for August. The GBP/USD pair trades in a lackluster fashion, but volatile action is expected following the PMI data release, which will demonstrate the impact of higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) on British economic activities.
BoE policymakers warned about rising corporate default risks due to a weak debt-service coverage ratio. United Kingdom small and mid-size firms are struggling to cover interest obligations amid rising borrowing costs and a dismal economic outlook. Meanwhile, a decline in pay hikes in the quarter ending in July after six consecutive strong quarters provides some comfort to BoE policymakers.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Pound Sterling consolidates ahead of PMI data
- Pound Sterling delivers a gradual upside move after sensing support near 1.2720 ahead of the preliminary S&P Global PMI data for August.
- According to the estimates, Manufacturing PMI will drop to 45.0 vs. July’s reading of 45.3. A figure below 50.0 is considered a contraction in economic activities. Also, Services PMI is expected to remain lower at 50.8 against the former reading of 51.3.
- UK economic activities have been facing the wrath of the aggressive rate-tightening cycle by the Bank of England.
- British Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) report showed the net balance of output for the three months to August fell to -19 from +3 in July. This has been the lowest reading since September 2020. The net balance demonstrates the difference between portions of factories reporting rising output against those projecting a decline.
- The BoE warned about significant upside risks to corporate defaults amid higher interest rates. A survey from the BoE shows that the share of non-financial UK companies experiencing a weak debt-service coverage ratio will rise to 50% by year-end from last year’s reading of 45%.
- Rising risks of corporate default will elevate delinquency costs for UK commercial banks, which will dampen their asset quality.
- British Chambers of Commerce said concerning rising risks of corporate defaults that higher borrowing costs are putting significant pressure on many smaller businesses, who after three years of economic shocks, are unable to absorb the increases.
- A majority of companies experiencing rising corporate debt-service stress will elevate the risk of a recession in the UK economy.
- Pay awards delivered by British employers cooled down for the first time in the past seven quarters. XpertHR reported median basic pay deals for three months to July fell to 5.7% from a record 6%.
- A decline in pay awards will ease some pressure from BoE policymakers, which believe that strong wage growth has been keeping inflation persistent.
- Discussions about the UK’s cabinet reshuffle remained hot this weekend. Reuters reported that PM Sunak is now considering focusing on replacing ministers who have already said they want to step down, such as former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
- The market mood is extremely quiet as investors await the Jackson Hole Symposium for further action.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) gathers strength to climb above the immediate resistance of 103.70. Consumer spending resilience and a tight labor market could keep the remaining excess inflation extremely stubborn.
- Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday that if inflation remains high and demand gives no signal, it is likely to drop. That environment would require a tighter monetary policy. Fed Barkin expects that the recession situation will be ‘‘less severe’’.
- The speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole is expected to be hawkish. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates higher for longer. Prospects about an interest rate hike will be more data-dependent.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling trades sideways above 1.2700
Pound Sterling continues to trade without direction for its eighth consecutive session. The Cable consolidates in the 1.2700-1.2800 range and struggles to find a direction amid the absence of a potential trigger. 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) have turned straight, portraying a sideways trend.
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
