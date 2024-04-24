Pound Sterling tests the major level of 1.2450

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rises to near 1.2450 despite the bearish sentiment

GBP/USD has been on the rise for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.2450 in Asian trading on Wednesday. However, the pair is still below the pullback resistance at 1.2518, which coincides with the lower boundary of the descending triangle at 1.2510. Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50 level, indicating a bearish sentiment.

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) confirms this bearish trend, with the MACD line below the centerline and the signal line. Looking ahead, GBP/USD could encounter significant support around the psychological level of 1.2400. If this level is breached, the pair may test the five-month low of 1.2300. Read more...

GBP/USD posts modest gains above 1.2450, BoE policymaker dampens hopes of summer rates cut

The GBP/USD pair recovers to 1.2450 on Wednesday during the early Asian session. The downbeat US April PMI data and increasing appetite for the risk-linked space exert some selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD). Later in the day, the US Durable Goods Orders and weekly Mortgage Applications will be released.

Business activity in the United States slowed in April to a four-month low owing to lower demand, according to the S&P Global report on Tuesday. The flash Manufacturing PMI came in weaker than the expectation, dropping to 49.9 in April from 51.9 in the previous reading. Meanwhile, the Services PMI declined to 50.9 from 51.7, below the market consensus of 52.0. Finally, the Composite PMI, which tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 in April from 52.1 in March. The Greenback has attracted some sellers in response to the US economic data. Read more...