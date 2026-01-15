Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD slides toward 1.3370 as strong US data powers US Dollar rally

GBP/USD slides toward 1.3370 as strong US data powers US Dollar rally

The British Pound loses ground against the Greenback on Thursday as solid economic data in the US, trump an upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report in the UK. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.3367, down 0.53%.

Pound Sterling weakens despite UK GDP reutrns to growth strongly

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its major currency peers, falls 0.2% to near 1.3420 against the US Dollar (US) on Thursday, following the release of the United Kingdom (UK) monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for November.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Eyes nine-day EMA barrier near 1.3450

GBP/USD remains steady for the second successive session, trading around 1.3430 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The momentum indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51 (neutral) after retreating from overbought readings, indicating balanced momentum.