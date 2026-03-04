Asian stocks fall as South Korea’s KOSPI slumps over 10%
- Asian equities drop on Middle East tensions; the MSCI Asia Pacific Index falls up to 4%.
- South Korea’s KOSPI fell 10.71% near 5,170, with the Korean Won weakened past 1,500 per dollar.
- Thailand, India, South Korea, and the Philippines are especially vulnerable to higher Oil prices amid the Middle East war.
Asian equities fall for a second consecutive session as escalating tensions in the Middle East shook investor sentiment and revived concerns over energy-driven inflation. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid as much as 4%, trading near 238.50 at the time of writing, its sharpest drop since April last year, following joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory actions against neighboring states.
South Korean markets led the regional selloff on Wednesday. The Korean Won (KRW) weakened beyond 1,500 per dollar for the first time in 17 years, while the KOSPI plunged more than 10%, prompting the Korea Exchange to activate circuit breakers and temporarily halt trading.
South Korea’s KOSPI slumped 10.71% to trade around 5,170 at the time of writing. Moreover, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 3.7% to around 54,200. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 3.13% to slip below 25,000. Meanwhile, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.0% below 4,100, and the Shenzhen Component Index eased 0.73% to near 13,920.
Surging Oil prices and persistent geopolitical risks fueled volatility across markets. Invesco flagged Thailand, India, South Korea, and the Philippines as particularly vulnerable to higher Oil costs, while Malaysia may prove more resilient. The firm expects limited long-term damage to Asian equities but maintains a cautious stance on currencies such as the Indian Rupee and Korean Won.
AsianStocks FAQs
Asia contributes around 70% of global economic growth and hosts several key stock market indices. Among the region’s developed economies, the Japanese Nikkei – which represents 225 companies on the Tokyo stock exchange – and the South Korean Kospi stand out. China has three important indices: the Hong Kong Hang Seng, the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Composite. As a big emerging economy, Indian equities are also catching the attention of investors, who increasingly invest in companies in the Sensex and Nifty indices.
Asia’s main economies are different, and each has specific sectors to pay attention to. Technology companies dominate in indices in Japan, South Korea, and increasingly, China. Financial services are leading stock markets such as Hong Kong or Singapore, considered key hubs for the sector. Manufacturing is also big in China and Japan, with a strong focus on automobile production or electronics. The growing middle class in countries like China and India is also giving more and more prominence to companies focused on retail and e-commerce.
Many different factors drive Asian stock market indices, but the main factor behind their performance is the aggregate results of the component companies revealed in their quarterly and annual earnings reports. The economic fundamentals of each country, as well as their central bank decisions or their government’s fiscal policies, are also important factors. More broadly, political stability, technological progress or the rule of law can also impact equity markets. The performance of US equity indices is also a factor as, more often than not, Asian markets take the lead from Wall Street stocks overnight. Finally, the broader risk sentiment in markets also plays a role as equities are considered a risky investment compared to other investment options such as fixed-income securities.
Investing in equities is risky by itself, but investing in Asian stocks comes along with region-specific risks to be taken into account. Asian countries have a wide range of political systems, from full democracies to dictatorships, so their political stability, transparency, rule of law or corporate governance requirements may diverge considerably. Geopolitical events such as trade disputes or territorial conflicts can lead to volatility in stock markets, as can natural disasters. Moreover, currency fluctuations can also have an impact on the valuation of Asian stock markets. This is particularly true in export-oriented economies, which tend to suffer from a stronger currency and benefit from a weaker one as their products become cheaper abroad.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.