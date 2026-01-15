TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD slides toward 1.3370 as strong US data powers US Dollar rally

  • GBP/USD drops over 0.50% as US jobless claims and factory surveys beat expectations.
  • DXY hits new yearly highs as markets trim Fed easing bets for later this year.
  • UK GDP beats forecasts, but does not alter BoE rate-cut expectations.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.3370 as strong US data powers US Dollar rally
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

The British Pound (GBP) loses ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday as solid economic data in the US trumps an upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report in the United Kingdom (UK). At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3367, down 0.53%.

Sterling weakens despite upbeat UK GDP as robust US jobs and manufacturing data lift the Greenback

Investors’ mood improved on Thursday due to a strong Initial Jobless Claims report for the week ending January 10. The print was below the 215K projection, at 198K, well below the prior’s number of 207K. At the same time, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for January improved from -3.7 to 7.7. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for the same period exceeded estimates of -2 and jumped sharply by 12.6.

The Greenback staged a rally after the data release, surging to a new six-week high as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which tracks the performance of the American currency against six peers, is up 0.33% to 99.38.

Worth noting that money markets had priced in less easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed), with investors trimming the odds from 52 to 48.5 basis points of easing towards the year’s end.

Recently, Fed officials Raphael Bostic and Austan Goolsbee crossed the wires. Bostic said that he expects the economy to grow above 2%, though expects inflationary pressures to continue and the Fed needs to be restrictive. Goolsbee said that he was not surprised by jobless claims data, reiterating that the most important thing is getting inflation back to 2%.

In the UK, the economy grew above estimates in November, but it didn’t move the needle regarding the rate cut expectation of the Bank of England (BoE). GDP in November expanded by 0.3% MoM, following October’s 0.1% contraction, official data showed on Thursday.

The swaps market had priced in 42 basis points of easing by the Bank of England by the end of 2026, revealed Prime Market Terminal data.

Source: Prime Market Terminal

What’s in the calendar for January 16?

The UK docket is empty, but in the US, traders would eye Industrial Production and speeches by Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Philip Jefferson.

Related news

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD daily chart

The technical picture shows GBP/USD crossed below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3395, clearing the path for lower prices, with sellers eyeing the 50-day SMA at 1.3313. Once those levels are taken out, up next is 1.3300.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) favors sellers as it remains below its neutral level. Hence, the path of least resistance is downwards.

On the other hand, the GBP/USD first resistance would be the 200-day SMA ahead of 1.3400. A breach of the latter will expose the 20-day SMA at 1.3451 ahead of 1.3500.

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.25%0.09%0.24%-0.14%-0.32%-0.21%0.31%
EUR-0.25%-0.17%0.06%-0.39%-0.58%-0.46%0.06%
GBP-0.09%0.17%0.21%-0.22%-0.40%-0.29%0.23%
JPY-0.24%-0.06%-0.21%-0.42%-0.59%-0.48%0.05%
CAD0.14%0.39%0.22%0.42%-0.19%-0.06%0.46%
AUD0.32%0.58%0.40%0.59%0.19%0.10%0.63%
NZD0.21%0.46%0.29%0.48%0.06%-0.10%0.51%
CHF-0.31%-0.06%-0.23%-0.05%-0.46%-0.63%-0.51%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

(This story was corrected on January 15 at 17:01 to say that the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey reading for January is 12.6, not 12.9.)

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to the current leg lower and comes just pips away from its significant 200-day SMA around 1.1580 as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The deeper drop comes in response to the intense advance in the Greenback, this time propped up by firm US data and higher US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

Moving in step with other risk-sensitive peers, GBP/USD is attracting heavier selling and has slipped below the key 1.3400 support on Thursday to hit fresh four-week troughs. Cable’s decline reflects a firmer US Dollar as investors keep evaluating the latest batch of US data.

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold is giving back part of its recent strong run, managing to bounce off earlier lows and reclaim the area beyond the $4,600 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains traction, Treasury yields move higher, and some profit-taking kicks in.

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) said it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company founded by YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, according to a statement on Thursday.

Why investors are rotating into Asia

Why investors are rotating into Asia

This isn’t “Sell America” — it’s “Buy breadth.” Investors are diversifying away from narrow US leadership and looking for returns that aren’t concentrated in a handful of mega-caps.

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers