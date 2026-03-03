Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces pressure near upper Rising Channel boundary around $5,400

Gold price (XAU/USD) trades 2.5% lower to near $5,180 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The yellow metal corrects after rising for four straight trading days. On Monday, the precious metal gained sharply as investors shifted to the safe-haven fleet amid the war in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, the United States (US) and Israel, in a joint operation, launched a series of aerial attacks against Iran, in which they killed a number of its top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Tehran has closed the Strait of Hormuz and struck Israeli territory and various US military bases in the Middle East. Earlier in the day, Tehran attacked the US Embassy in Riyadh by launching a number of drones.

Theoretically, the Gold price performs strongly in a heightened geopolitical environment.

Meanwhile, easing dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) prospects for the June policy meeting have also weighed on the Gold price. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed holding interest rates steady in the June policy meeting has increased to 53.5% from 42.7% seen on Friday.

Traders receded Fed dovish bets after the release of the US ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid data for February on Monday, a key measure for factory-level inflation. The Manufacturing Prices Paid – which tracks changes in prices paid for inputs such as labor and raw materials – soared to 70.5 against estimates of 59.5 and the previous reading of 59.0.

Gold four-hour chart

XAU/USD slides below $5,200 at the press time. The near-term bias turns neutral with a downside tilt after price retreated from the upper boundary of the Rising Channel pattern near $5,400, and slipped back toward the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $5,280.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped from above 80 to around 49, confirming fading bullish momentum and validating the loss of upside conviction.

Initial resistance emerges at the lower boundary of the Rising Channel formation near $5,065. A sustained break below the same would open the path toward the psychological level of $5,000. On the upside, the upward boundary of the Rising Channel pattern remains a key barrier above $5,400

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)