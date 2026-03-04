Forex Today: US Dollar rally pauses ahead of key US data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 4:

The US Dollar enters a consolidation phase early Wednesday after outperforming its rivals for two consecutive days. The US economic calendar will feature ADP Employment Change data for February and the Institue for Supply Management (ISM) will publish the February Services Purchasing Managers' Index data.

The US and Israel continue to strike targets in Iran and Lebanon as the crisis in the Middle East deepens. After gaining more than 5% on Tuesday, crude oil prices push higher on Wednesday amid conflicting reports regarding the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that their navy will offer insurance to ships in the Gulf after Iran largely succeeded in shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the US military will accompany ships through Hormuz if necessary. On the other hand, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that they retain the control of the Strait of Hormuz. At the time of press, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $76.50, rising more than 2% on the day.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.40% 0.51% 0.85% 0.11% 0.37% 0.81% 1.77% EUR -1.40% -0.91% -0.57% -1.28% -1.02% -0.57% 0.36% GBP -0.51% 0.91% 0.15% -0.39% -0.12% 0.32% 1.26% JPY -0.85% 0.57% -0.15% -0.67% -0.41% 0.09% 0.96% CAD -0.11% 1.28% 0.39% 0.67% 0.23% 0.76% 1.66% AUD -0.37% 1.02% 0.12% 0.41% -0.23% 0.43% 1.40% NZD -0.81% 0.57% -0.32% -0.09% -0.76% -0.43% 0.95% CHF -1.77% -0.36% -1.26% -0.96% -1.66% -1.40% -0.95% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The USD Index trades marginally lower on the day at around 99.00 in the European morning on Wednesday after gaining nearly 1.5% in a two-day rally to start the week. Meanwhile, US stock index futures are down between 0.3% and 0.4% on the day after Wall Street's main indexes closed deep in the red on Tuesday.

USD/JPY corrects lower on Wednesday and trades below 157.50 after rising for two straight days. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Wednesday that they are watching market developments closely and that they prepared to take various measures if needed. In the meantime, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the developments in the Middle East could have a big impact on global and the Japanese economy via energy price moves. "Rising oil prices would worsen terms of trade for Japan, put downward pressure on the economy and underlying inflation," Ueda explained.

Gold failed to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere and lost more than 4% on Tuesday. XAU/USD rebounds early Wednesday and trades near $5,170, rising more than 1% on the day.

Pressured by the persistent USD strength, EUR/USD extended its weekly slide and touched its lowest level since late November below 1.1550 on Tuesday. The pair corrects higher and holds above 1.1600 in the European morning on Wednesday.

The data from Australia showed earlier in the day that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annualized rate of 2.6% in the fourth quarter. This print followed the 2.1% growth recorded in the previous quarter and came in better than the market expectation of 2.2%. After losing about 0.8% on Tuesday, AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7000 on Wednesday.

GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.3350 following a two-day slide.

(This story was corrected on March 4 at 09:00 GMT to say that EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 in the European morning on Wednesday, not Tuesday.)