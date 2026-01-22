TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Rallies as US–EU trade de-escalation lifts risk appetit

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD rallies as US–EU trade de-escalation lifts risk appetite

GBP/USD rises during the North American session on Thursday amid an improvement in risk appetite, following a de-escalation of the trade-war between the US and Europe. Meanwhile, traders shrug off strong US data, which, despite signaling the strength of the economy, failed to underpin the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1357, up 0.24%. Read More...

Pound Sterling gains on higher UK CPI, Retail Sales and flash PMI data awaited

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers, except antipodeans, during the European trading session on Thursday. The British currency gains as the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose more than expected in December. Read More...

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3400 as UK inflation beats forecasts

The GBP/USD pair gains ground to near 1.3435 during the early European session on Thursday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) as UK inflation rose more than expected in December. Markets might turn cautious later in the day ahead of a slew of US economic data. Read More...

