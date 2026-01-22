Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates near record highs on easing US-EU tensions

Silver (XAG/USD) regains some ground on Thursday but lacks follow-through, consolidating near record highs as a modest improvement in risk sentiment tempers safe-haven flows. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading around $93.90, holding below the all-time high near $95.89 set on Tuesday.

Markets drew some relief after US President Donald Trump backed away from his threat to impose fresh tariffs on several European countries. In a Truth Social post late Wednesday, Trump said the tariffs scheduled for February 1 would not go ahead after a “very productive meeting” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, adding that a framework agreement on Greenland and the Arctic region had been reached.

Despite the easing of immediate trade-war fears, underlying fundamentals remain supportive of further upside. Silver continues to benefit from its dual role as both an investment and an industrial metal, with tight physical supply conditions adding another layer of support.

From a technical perspective, XAG/USD is up around 32% so far this month, underscoring the strength of the broader uptrend.

On the 4-hour chart, Silver remains within a well-defined rising structure and is currently testing the 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is capping immediate upside attempts. The 50-period SMA, near 91.20, marks a deeper support zone and continues to slope higher.

On the downside, a decisive break below the 50-period SMA and the $90.00 psychological level would weaken the bullish structure and likely invite stronger selling interest, exposing the 85.00-86.00 region as the next support. A sustained move below that zone would open the door for a deeper corrective phase toward the 80.00 handle.

On the upside, bulls remain focused on a break above the $95.00 mark. A sustained push beyond that level would bring the $100.00 psychological level into focus.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 54, easing from overbought territory and signaling cooling momentum while still holding in positive territory. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains above the zero line but is flattening, suggesting bullish momentum is slowing and favoring near-term consolidation.