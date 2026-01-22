EUR/USD edges higher as weaker US Dollar offsets solid US data

The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, supported by a broadly weaker Greenback as traders shrug off solid US economic data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1742, reversing the previous day’s losses.

Fresh US data pointed to steady inflation and resilient growth. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (QoQ) for Q3 rose 2.9%, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Annualized Q3 Gross Domestic Product expanded 4.4%, beating forecasts of 4.3% and up from 3.8% in Q2. Meanwhile, Initial Jobless Claims rose to 200K from last week’s revised 199K, but came in well below expectations of 212K.

Core PCE inflation rose 0.2% MoM in November, in line with expectations and unchanged from October, while the annual rate ticked up to 2.8% from 2.7%. Headline PCE also increased 0.2% on the month, matching forecasts, with the yearly pace rising to 2.8% from 2.7%.

Personal Income climbed 0.3%, below expectations of 0.4% but stronger than October’s 0.1% gain, while Personal Spending held firm at 0.5%.

From a monetary policy perspective, the data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) can afford to remain patient. Markets are widely anticipating no change in rates at the January 27-28 meeting, while the latest Reuters poll shows that 55 out of 100 economists expect the first rate cut to come in June or later.

Dovish Fed expectations, combined with lingering concerns over political interference in the Fed’s independence, remain a drag on the US Dollar, limiting any meaningful recovery.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 99.37, down about 0.41%.

Markets also welcomed easing US-European Union (EU) trade tensions after US President Donald Trump backed away from the tariffs scheduled to take effect on February 1, following what he described as a “very productive meeting” with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that resulted in a framework deal on Greenland and the Arctic region.

On the Euro side, the latest European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy accounts showed policymakers are in no rush to adjust interest rates. Officials noted that the inflation outlook “continued to be in a good place,” while Eurozone economic activity was proving “more resilient than previously anticipated.” Members also stressed the importance of maintaining “full optionality in either direction” for future meetings.