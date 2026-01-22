Bitcoin (BTC) is extending its modest gains for the second consecutive day, trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are attempting to stabilize after days of persistent selling pressure.

Ethereum is hovering around $3,000 while XRP maintains its position at $1.95 amid weakening institutional and retail conviction. The small gains across major crypto assets come amid sustained Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) outflows, signaling extended risk-off sentiment among institutional investors.

ETF outflows weigh on BTC, ETH, as XRP retail interest fades

Bitcoin spot ETFs continued to face intense selling pressure, with outflows reaching a staggering $709 million on Wednesday. The cumulative total inflow stands at $56.63 billion, and the net asset at $116.48 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

If ETF outflows persist, selling pressure could weigh on Bitcoin and further deteriorate sentiment. So far, outflows total $$1.19 billion this week.

Bitcoin ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Ethereum ETFs have not been spared by the headwinds in the crypto market, as outflows neared $287 million on Wednesday, with the only inflows of approximately $10 million coming from Grayscale. The cumulative total inflow currently stands at $12.68 billion, and the net asset at $18.41 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Ethereum ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Meanwhile, XRP spot ETFs turned around and posted mild inflows of approximately $7 million on Wednesday, following $53 million in outflows on Tuesday. So far, XRP ETFs have received cumulative inflows of $1.23 billion and have net assets of $1.39 billion.

XRP ETF flows | Source: SoSoValue

Despite the overall steady inflows into XRP ETFs, retail interest has remained largely subdued. CoinGlass shows futures Open Interest (OI) averaging $3.38 billion on Thursday, up slightly from $3.35 the previous day. The OI has declined from $4.55 billion recorded on January 6, underlining the prevailing risk-off sentiment.

XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Chart of the day: Bitcoin bulls push to regain control

Bitcoin edges up above $90,000 as crypto majors push for stability and to shake off recent volatility, triggered by regulatory headwinds, macroeconomic risks and geopolitical tensions.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has risen to 45 on the daily chart, indicating that bearish momentum is fading. The RSI should push above the midline to mark a potential transition from bearish to bullish, as Bitcoin establishes higher support above $90,000.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) caps the upside at $92,047, the 100-day EMA at $95,497 and the 200-day EMA at $99,055. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is below the signal line on the same chart, prompting investors to reduce exposure, especially as the histogram bars expand below the zero line.

A daily close below the descending trendline support could push Bitcoin down to retest the Wednesday low at $87,263.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Altcoins technical outlook: Ethereum, XRP hold key support

Ethereum has reclaimed $3,000 as an immediate support level as bulls tighten their grip for the second day. The RSI is at 43 on the daily chart and recovering toward the midline, aligning with the short-term bullish bias.

A break above the descending trend line resistance and the horizontal hurdle highlighted at $3,057 could encourage risk-on sentiment and pave the way for an extended swing toward the 50-day EMA at $3,145.

The MACD indicator, on the other hand, has remained below the signal line, supporting the bearish outlook. The red histogram bars below the zero line could continue to encourage traders to short ETH, adding to the selling pressure. A close below the pivotal $3,000 level may drive ETH to retest the Wednesday low at $2,866.

ETH/USDT daily chart

XRP has similarly extended its recovery for the second consecutive day, trading above $1.95. The RSI at 45 on the daily chart could rise above the midline, a move that would signal a technical transition from bearish to bullish.

XRP/USDT daily chart

The 50-day EMA caps the upside at $2.05, the 100-day EMA at $2.18 and the 200-day EMA at $2.30. A larger breakout would be anticipated if XRP breaches this moving average cluster and sets the pace toward $2.50. Traders should temper their expectations in case profit-taking and risk-off sentiment persist, leading to extended losses toward the Monday low of $1.85.