GBP/USD rallies as US–EU trade de-escalation lifts risk appetite

GBP/USD rises during the North American session on Thursday amid an improvement in risk appetite, following a de-escalation of the trade-war between the US and Europe. Meanwhile, traders shrug off strong US data, which, despite signaling the strength of the economy, failed to underpin the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1357, up 0.24%.

Sterling advances as easing trade tensions outweigh strong US data and keep the Dollar under pressure

On Wednesday, the US President Donald Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with NATO in regard to Greenland, refraining from imposing duties on eight European countries and averting an escalation of the trade war.

Back to economic data, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed Q3 2025 Gross Domestic Product figures, which rose by 4.4% YoY, exceeding estimates of 4.3%. The economy grew, boosted by stronger exports and a reduced drag from inventories.

Jobs data revealed that fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to the Department of Labor. US Initial Jobless Claims report for the week ending January 17 rose to 200K, slightly lower than the 199K of the previous week and below forecasts of 212K. Continuing claims fell to 1.849 million in the previous week, its lowest since November.

Following the data release, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped 0.25% to 98.55. Expectations for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain consistent, with traders eyeing 42 basis points of easing towards the end of the year.

Across the pond, the UK economic docket remained absent, yet previously released data showed an uptick in inflation. Conversely, the latest jobs report was softer than economists expected, which would warrant lower interest rates by the Bank of England.

Ahead of this week, the UK economic docke will feature Retail Sales for December. In the US, S&P Global Flash PMIs are expected, along with Consumer Sentiment by the University of Michigan.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Despite reaching a two-day high of 1.3475, GBP/USD remains consolidated within familiar levels. Although buyers are gaining momentum as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), it remains below its latest peak.

If GBP/USD breaches the January 20 high at 1.3492, the pair could challenge 1.3500, increasing buyers’ chances of seeing higher prices. Once those levels are taken, the next resistance would be the January 6 high at 1.3567.

Conversely, if GBP/USD drops below the 200-day SMA of 1.3406, the next support would be the 50-day SMA at 1.3341.

GBP/USD Daily Chart