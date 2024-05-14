Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound recovers as steady UK wage deepens BoE rate-cut uncertainty

The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovers strong buying interest near the psychological support of 1.2500 against the US Dollar in Tuesday’s New York session. The GBP/USD pair rebounds as the impact of weak United Kingdom (UK) Employment data for three months ending in March was offset by steady wage growth. Also, a decline in the US Dollar despite hot United States Producer Price Index (PPI) has boosted demand for the Cable. Read More...

GBP/USD clings to near 1.2550 ahead of Unemployment Rate

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2560 during the Asian session on Tuesday following the improved risk appetite. The Pound Sterling (GBP) received support from higher-than-anticipated UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released on Friday. The UK economy expanded by 0.6% in Q1, surpassing expectations and signaling the end of the country's brief recession. This robust economic rebound represents the strongest growth seen in over two years. Read More...
 

GBP/USD consolidates its gains above 1.2550 ahead of UK employment data

The GBP/USD pair consolidates its gains near 1.2560 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The weaker US Dollar (USD) amidst the generalized better tone in the appetite for risk-related assets provides some support to the major pair. Investors will closely monitor the UK employment market, the speech by the BoE's  Pill, and US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later on Tuesday. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2592
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.2559
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.249
Daily SMA50 1.2597
Daily SMA100 1.2636
Daily SMA200 1.2542
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2569
Previous Daily Low 1.2518
Previous Weekly High 1.2594
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2709
Previous Monthly Low 1.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2537
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2528
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2497
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2477
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2631

 

 

 
AUD/USD faces decent resistance near 0.6650

AUD/USD added to the positive tone seen on Monday and rose further north of 0.6600 the figure on the back of the weaker Dollar and positive developments in the commodity complex.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD targets the 1.0880 zone ahead of US, EMU data

EUR/USD kept the bullish bias well in place for the second session in a row, leaving behind the 1.0800 barrier and the key 200-day SMA (1.0790) prior to key data releases in the EMU and US on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

Gold regains its poise on broad US Dollar’s weakness

Following Monday's decline, Gold stages a rebound toward $2,350 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% after April producer inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

Bitcoin price defends $61K with GameStop stock resurgence likely to generate renewed appetite for risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) price tests the patience of traders as it glides along an ascending trendline on the four-hour time frame. Meanwhile, the GameStop saga that has resurfaced after three years distracts the market.

Read more

Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?

Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top? 

Read more

