GBP/USD consolidates its gains above 1.2550 ahead of UK employment data

The GBP/USD pair consolidates its gains near 1.2560 on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The weaker US Dollar (USD) amidst the generalized better tone in the appetite for risk-related assets provides some support to the major pair. Investors will closely monitor the UK employment market, the speech by the BoE's Pill, and US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later on Tuesday. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized the need to hold rates higher for longer as inflation remains elevated. Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson on Monday became the latest central bank official to call for holding interest rates at current levels until inflation shows more signs of easing. Jefferson said that he will continue to look for additional evidence that inflation is going to return to the 2% target. The financial markets have priced in nearly 5% odds of June rate cuts, down from 10%, while the chance of September rate cuts has fallen to 75% from nearly 90% at the start of last week. The cautious approach from Fed officials will likely lift the Greenback in the near term and cap the upside of the pair. On the other hand, there is growing speculation that the Bank of England (BoE) will begin to cut the interest rate in the summer, with traders pricing in a 25 basis point (bps) reduction in August and 50 basis points (bps) in cuts overall in 2024. The BoE governor Andrew Bailey said during the press conference that he would monitor the forthcoming data releases before deciding on rate cuts. The UK employment data for April might offer some cues about the economic situation and further monetary policy. A higher-than-expected outcome might weigh on the Pound Sterling (GBP) and create a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.