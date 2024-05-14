GBP/USD clings to near 1.2550 ahead of Unemployment Rate

GBP/USD holds its position around the major level of 1.2550 due to improved risk sentiment.

Unemployment Rate (3M) is expected to show an increase in unemployed workers.

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson has advocated for maintaining current interest rates until signs of inflation easing become apparent.

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2560 during the Asian session on Tuesday following the improved risk appetite. The Pound Sterling (GBP) received support from higher-than-anticipated UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures released on Friday. The UK economy expanded by 0.6% in Q1, surpassing expectations and signaling the end of the country's brief recession. This robust economic rebound represents the strongest growth seen in over two years.

Market participants are now turning their attention to employment data expected later in the day. There are anticipations of an increase in the number of individuals claiming jobless benefits in April, as indicated by the UK Claimant Count Change. Additionally, the ILO Unemployment Rate (3M) is expected to show a rise in the number of unemployed workers in the UK.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, advances due to cautious statements from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. They emphasize the importance of maintaining higher rates for an extended period given the elevated inflation. Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson reiterated this stance on Monday, advocating for keeping current interest rates until signs of inflation easing emerge.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducted a consumer sentiment survey, suggesting that US consumers foresee a widespread acceleration in inflation over the next year. Expectations have risen to 3.3%, up from the 3.0% figure reported in March for consumer one-year inflation expectations.

Investors are closely watching the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Tuesday, a pivotal economic indicator. The PPI report could significantly impact the market, serving as a catalyst. Traders may use the PPI data to assess the potential outcome of the Consumer Price Index (CPI). If the PPI data exceeds expectations, it could further strengthen the US Dollar.