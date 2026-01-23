TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Jumps above 1.3540 as UK Retail Sales, PMIs surprise higher

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD jumps above 1.3540 as UK Retail Sales, PMIs surprise higher

GBP/USD surges during the North American session over 0.31% on stronger than expected Retail Sales and PMI data, even though the Greenback trimmed losses on an upbeat Consumer Sentiment report. The pair trades at 1.3542 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3482. Read More...

Pound Sterling outperforms on strong UK Retail Sales, PMI data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises strongly against its major currency peers, jumps to near 1.3536 against the US Dollar (USD) as the flash United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for January has come in stronger than projected, and Retail Sales have returned to growth in December. Read More...

GBP/USD rallies as US–EU trade de-escalation lifts risk appetite

GBP/USD rises during the North American session on Thursday amid an improvement in risk appetite, following a de-escalation of the trade-war between the US and Europe. Meanwhile, traders shrug off strong US data, which, despite signaling the strength of the economy, failed to underpin the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1357, up 0.24%. Read More...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pops to yearly highs near 1.1770

EUR/USD pops to yearly highs near 1.1770

EUR/USD rapidly reverses course and hits fresh YTD tops near 1.1780 at the end of the week. The pair’s U-turn comes on the back of the intense sell-off in the Greenback amid the generalised risk-on context.

GBP/USD climbs to four-month tops near 1.3600

GBP/USD climbs to four-month tops near 1.3600

GBP/USD is building on its solid weekly advance and is pushing toward the 1.3600 hurdle on Friday, or new four-month peaks. Cable’s strong move higher comes as the Greenback intensifies its decline, while auspicious results on the UK calendar also collaborate with the uptrend.

Gold picks up pace, approaches $5,000

Gold picks up pace, approaches $5,000

Gold prices keep their uptrend well in place and gear up for an imminent hit to the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. The yellow metal’s sharp advance gathers pace amid the increasing weakness in the US Dollar and mixed US Treasury yields across the curve.

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

UBS Group AG plans to offer crypto investment services to select private clients. The offering will allow clients of its private bank in Switzerland to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Fed to likely go on pause after three straight cuts. BoC is also expected to stand pat. But will Trump steal the limelight by revealing his Fed chair nomination?

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin price struggles below $90,000 on Friday, correcting nearly 5% so far this week. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday, backing away from imposing further tariffs on the EU, triggered market volatility and risk-on mood.

