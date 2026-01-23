Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Jumps above 1.3540 as UK Retail Sales, PMIs surprise higher

GBP/USD jumps above 1.3540 as UK Retail Sales, PMIs surprise higher

GBP/USD surges during the North American session over 0.31% on stronger than expected Retail Sales and PMI data, even though the Greenback trimmed losses on an upbeat Consumer Sentiment report. The pair trades at 1.3542 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3482.

Pound Sterling outperforms on strong UK Retail Sales, PMI data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rises strongly against its major currency peers, jumps to near 1.3536 against the US Dollar (USD) as the flash United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for January has come in stronger than projected, and Retail Sales have returned to growth in December.

GBP/USD rallies as US–EU trade de-escalation lifts risk appetite

GBP/USD rises during the North American session on Thursday amid an improvement in risk appetite, following a de-escalation of the trade-war between the US and Europe. Meanwhile, traders shrug off strong US data, which, despite signaling the strength of the economy, failed to underpin the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1357, up 0.24%.