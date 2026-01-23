Pound Sterling rises as UK Retail Sales unexpectedly return to growth

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts bids against its major currency peers as the United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales figures have grown in December, after contracting in the last two months. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported that Retail Sales data, a key measure of consumer spending, rose by 0.4% month-on-month (MoM), while it was expected to decline steadily by 0.1%.

On an annualized basis, the consumer spending measure grew strongly by 2.5% against market consensus of a rise at a moderate pace of 1%, from 1.8% in November, which was revised higher from 0.6%.

Strong UK Retail Sales data is expected to weigh on market bets for interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the near term.

Investors brace for more volatility in the Pound Sterling during the flash UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) release at 09:30 GMT. UK’s private sector business activity data is expected to show that the Services PMI expanded at a faster pace to 51.7 in January from 51.4 in December.

Next week will be light in terms of UK economic data, and market sentiment and expectations for the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outcome at the February meeting are set to drive the Pound Sterling.

Daily Digest Market Movers: US Dollar faces pressure amid concerns over Trump’s trade relations

The Pound Sterling trades firmly near the two-week high of 1.3500 against a weakened US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair remains strong as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms across the board, with investors turning cautious over Trump’s long-term trade relations with its trading partners.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% higher to near 98.45. Still, the DXY is close to its two-week low of 98.28 posted on Thursday.

Since the imposition of tariff policy by United States (US) President Donald Trump on his trading partners, in an attempt to fix the widened trade deficit, relations between Washington and other big economies such as India and China, have not been stable. Additionally, the US-Russia understanding has also been tested several times amid the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, geopolitical and trade disputes between the US and the European Union (EU) have been resolved as Trump backed off on the possibility of purchasing Greenland forcefully and rolled back 10% tariffs imposed on several members of the old continent, after meeting with NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte. In the meeting, both reached a framework of a “future deal with respect to Greenland, and in fact, the entire Arctic Region”.

However, market experts believe that the framework is a temporary solution, and doesn’t solve Washington’s arbitrariness, raising concerns over the stability of global peace. This scenario also raises questions about the US Dollar’s reserve currency status.

On the domestic front, investors await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 3.50%-3.75%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Technical Analysis: GBP/USD trades firmly near 1.3500

GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.3500 as of writing. Price holds above the rising 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3441, keeping the near-term bias pointed higher.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59 (neutral) has ticked up, supporting improving momentum.

Measured from the 1.3793 high to the 1.3009 low, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3494 stands as immediate resistance and is being tested. A daily close above it would open a move toward the 78.6% retracement at 1.3625, while failure to clear it, would keep the rebound capped and encourage consolidation.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)