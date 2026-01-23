EUR/USD steadies near 1.1750 as mixed US data fail to lift the Greenback

The Euro (EUR) trades flat against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, as traders show a muted reaction to the latest US economic data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is hovering near 1.1750 and remains on track for its first weekly gain in three weeks amid sustained weakness in the Greenback.

Preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed the flash Composite PMI edging up to 52.8 in January from 52.7, while the Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.9 from 51.8, missing expectations of 52.1, and the Services PMI came in at 52.5, unchanged from December and below the 52.8 forecast.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the survey points to annualized GDP growth of about 1.5% in December and January, adding that weak new business growth across manufacturing and services raises the risk that first-quarter growth could disappoint.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan’s January survey showed a modest improvement in household sentiment. The Consumer Expectations Index rose to 57 from 55, while the Consumer Sentiment Index climbed to 56.4 from 54, both beating market forecasts.

Markets are also keeping a close eye on developments in EU-US relations, although tensions have eased after US President Donald Trump backed away from his threat to impose tariffs on several European countries following claims that a framework agreement had been reached in the Greenland dispute.

Attention is also turning to the Federal Reserve (Fed), after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he has completed interviews for the next Fed Chair and confirmed that a decision has been made, adding that a formal announcement is likely before the end of January.

Investors are now looking ahead to the January 27-28 FOMC meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 3.50%-3.75%.

On the Euro side, preliminary HCOB PMI data showed the flash Composite PMI at 51.5 in January, slightly below expectations of 51.6 and unchanged from December. The Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.4 from 48.8, beating forecasts of 49.0, while the Services PMI slipped to 51.9 from 52.4, missing expectations of 52.8.