Silver hits all-time high above $100.00

Silver (XAG/USD) prices reached the $100.00 milestone on Friday, recording an all-time high of $100.39 before retreating towards the triple-digit figure. The grey metal is posting daily gains of over 4% after bouncing off daily lows of $96.04.

Even though geopolitical risk diminished following the de-escalation of the US-European Union trade war, the US Dollar (USD) faces headwinds, continuing to extend its losses during the year.

According to TASS, Russia, Ukraine and the US talks had started in Abu Dhabi, aimed to finally reach an agreement to end the war.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Silver’s parabolic uptrend continues, as depicted by price action. Momentum, as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although overbought, remains shy of its most extreme level of 87.22, suggesting further upside in XAG prices.

XAG/USD first resistance would be $100.50, followed by $101.00. On the flipside, if Silver retreats towards the $96.00 mark, that would form a ‘bearish engulfing’ chart pattern, which could exacerbate a downward correction, at least towards the January 15 daily low of $86.19.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily

XAG/USD Daily Chart