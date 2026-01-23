TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver hits all-time high above $100.00

  • Silver spikes above $100.00 as persistent US Dollar weakness offsets easing geopolitical tensions.
  • RSI remains deeply overbought but below extreme levels, keeping upside risks firmly in play.
  • A drop below $96.00 could trigger a corrective move toward $86.23 support.
Silver hits all-time high above $100.00
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) prices reached the $100.00 milestone on Friday, recording an all-time high of $100.39 before retreating towards the triple-digit figure. The grey metal is posting daily gains of over 4% after bouncing off daily lows of $96.04.

Even though geopolitical risk diminished following the de-escalation of the US-European Union trade war, the US Dollar (USD) faces headwinds, continuing to extend its losses during the year.

According to TASS, Russia, Ukraine and the US talks had started in Abu Dhabi, aimed to finally reach an agreement to end the war.

XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Silver’s parabolic uptrend continues, as depicted by price action. Momentum, as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although overbought, remains shy of its most extreme level of 87.22, suggesting further upside in XAG prices.

XAG/USD first resistance would be $100.50, followed by $101.00. On the flipside, if Silver retreats towards the $96.00 mark, that would form a ‘bearish engulfing’ chart pattern, which could exacerbate a downward correction, at least towards the January 15 daily low of $86.19.

XAG/USD Price Chart – Daily

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pops to yearly highs near 1.1770

EUR/USD pops to yearly highs near 1.1770

EUR/USD rapidly reverses course and hits fresh YTD tops near 1.1780 at the end of the week. The pair’s U-turn comes on the back of the intense sell-off in the Greenback amid the generalised risk-on context.

GBP/USD climbs to four-month tops near 1.3600

GBP/USD climbs to four-month tops near 1.3600

GBP/USD is building on its solid weekly advance and is pushing toward the 1.3600 hurdle on Friday, or new four-month peaks. Cable’s strong move higher comes as the Greenback intensifies its decline, while auspicious results on the UK calendar also collaborate with the uptrend.

Gold picks up pace, approaches $5,000

Gold picks up pace, approaches $5,000

Gold prices keep their uptrend well in place and gear up for an imminent hit to the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce on Friday. The yellow metal’s sharp advance gathers pace amid the increasing weakness in the US Dollar and mixed US Treasury yields across the curve.

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

UBS Group AG plans to offer crypto investment services to select private clients. The offering will allow clients of its private bank in Switzerland to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Fed to likely go on pause after three straight cuts. BoC is also expected to stand pat. But will Trump steal the limelight by revealing his Fed chair nomination?

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin price struggles below $90,000 on Friday, correcting nearly 5% so far this week. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday, backing away from imposing further tariffs on the EU, triggered market volatility and risk-on mood.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers