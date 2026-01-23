TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US S&P Manufacturing PMI rises to 51.9, Services PMI holds steady at 52.5

  • US S&P Composite PMI improved slightly in January's flash estimate.
  • US Dollar Index stays in a tight daily range above 98.00.
US S&P Manufacturing PMI rises to 51.9, Services PMI holds steady at 52.5
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Business activity in the US private sector expanded at a slightly better pace in January than in December, with the S&P Global's preliminary Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edging higher to 52.8 from 52.7.

In this period, the Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.9 from 51.8, while the Services PMI remained unchanged at 52.5. Both of these figures came in slightly below analysts' estimates.

Commenting on the survey's findings, "The flash PMI brought news of sustained economic growth at the start of the year, but there are further signs that the rate of expansion has cooled over the turn of the new year compared to the hotter pace indicated back in the fall," Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

"Increased costs, widely blamed on tariffs, are again cited as a key driver of higher prices for both goods and services in January, meaning inflation and affordability remains a widespread concern among businesses," Williamson added.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to the PMI data and was last seen trading flat on the day at 98.28.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1740 post-US PMIs

EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1740 post-US PMIs

EUR/USD is edging lower on Friday, giving back part of Thursday’s sharp rebound and drifting back toward the 1.1740 area amid the lack of clear direction around the US Dollar, which remains apathetic following the lower-than-expected results from flash PMIs in January.

GBP/USD keeps the firm tone around 1.3530

GBP/USD keeps the firm tone around 1.3530

GBP/USD is building on its solid weekly advance and is pushing toward the 1.3530 area, or two-week highs, on the back of a modest retracement in the Greenback. In the meantime, strong UK retail sales figures and upbeat preliminary PMIs are reinforcing Cable’s gains as Friday’s session unfolds.

Gold trims gains, back to $4,950

Gold trims gains, back to $4,950

Gold prices surged to a fresh record near $4,970 per troy ounce earlier on Friday, keeping the door open for a potential test of the $5,000 mark sooner rather than later. Mixed price action in the US Dollar, alongside falling Treasury yields across the curve, is underpinning the precious metal’s rally into the end of the week.

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

Swiss bank UBS Group mulls Bitcoin and Ethereum offering for select private clients

UBS Group AG plans to offer crypto investment services to select private clients. The offering will allow clients of its private bank in Switzerland to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Week ahead – Fed and BoC meet amid geopolitical upheaval and Trump’s Fed pick

Fed to likely go on pause after three straight cuts. BoC is also expected to stand pat. But will Trump steal the limelight by revealing his Fed chair nomination?

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin price struggles below $90,000 on Friday, correcting nearly 5% so far this week. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday, backing away from imposing further tariffs on the EU, triggered market volatility and risk-on mood.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers