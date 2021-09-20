Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Why sterling could temporarily bounce, before the next dollar storm

GBP/USD Forecast: Why sterling could temporarily bounce, before the next dollar storm

GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.37 on fear-related dollar strength. Tensions toward the Fed and the BOE are set to add to pressures on cable. Monday's four-hour chart reflects oversold conditions. How low can cable go? GBP/USD has hit a four-week low and is on course for a third consecutive day – with fear driving the dollar higher.  The trend may end – or at least undergo a correction. Read more...

GBP/USD trades near month lows around 1.3650 ahead of FOMC meeting

The British pound falls to monthly lows, trades around 1.3655. The market-mood is in risk-off mode, weighed by Chinese real-estate Evergrande and broad-based US dollar strength. Central banks of both countries, to hold its monetary policy meetings, on this week. GBP/USD is declining for the third day in a row, down 0.61%, trading at 1.3657 at the time of writing. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3661
Today Daily Change -0.0080
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 1.3741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3788
Daily SMA50 1.3805
Daily SMA100 1.3912
Daily SMA200 1.3837
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3813
Previous Daily Low 1.3728
Previous Weekly High 1.3913
Previous Weekly Low 1.3728
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.376
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.378
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3708
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3676
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3624
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3845
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3878

 

GBP/USD outlook: Risk aversion keeps pound under pressure but bears face headwinds

Cable extends a steep fall into third straight day and hit a four-week low (1.3661) on Monday. Strong risk aversion in the market lifts the dollar and depresses stocks, keeping the pound under increased pressure.Bears extended below 1.3700 handle but faced headwinds on approach to pivotal Fibo support at 1.3647 (38.2% of 1.2675/1.4249 ascend) and also from rising thick weekly cloud (cloud top lays at 1.3698). Read more...

