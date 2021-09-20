GBP/USD Forecast: Why sterling could temporarily bounce, before the next dollar storm

- GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.37 on fear-related dollar strength.
- Tensions toward the Fed and the BOE are set to add to pressures on cable.
- Monday's four-hour chart reflects oversold conditions.
How low can cable go? GBP/USD has hit a four-week low and is on course for a third consecutive day – with fear driving the dollar higher. The trend may end – or at least undergo a correction.
Evergrande, China's second-largest real-estate company is in dire financial straits and has already missed several debt payments as it struggles with a mountain of some $300 billion in liabilities. Beijing's reluctance to bail the firm out spooks markets even more – as Evergrande's collapse could trigger "contagion" effects that could slow global demand and derail the recovery. China's holidays on Monday and Tuesday adds to the uncertainty.
Investors are also concerned about the Federal Reserve's decision, where the bank could signal when it begins withdrawing stimulus. The Fed buys $120 billion worth of bonds every month, and reducing this amount would bring rate hikes closer. However, contrary to the Chinese authorities, there is room for additional Fed support – especially after last week's softer inflation figures.
Sterling also faces a rate decision. The Bank of England is set to leave its policies unchanged on Thursday, but some members could vote for ending the bond-buying scheme and even mull rate hikes. Headline inflation shot above the BOE's 1-3% target last week. That should boost the pound.
Britain begins vaccinating youngsters aged 12 to 15 against COVID-19 and also starts offering booster shots. UK cases remained elevated and these expansions could bring it down. Another positive factor for GBP/USD – as a downward driver to the dollar – is Pfizer's announcement that low doses of its jabs are efficient for children aged 5 to 11.
Overall, there is room for the pair to bounce, but uncertainty ahead of the Fed and China's return to work – in relation with Evergrande – mean the bigger picture is still of a downtrend.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is well below 30 – reflecting oversold conditions. That indicates an upside correction is due. Other indicators such as momentum and Simple Moving Averages point lower.
Some support awaits at 1.3570, the mid-August low. A more substantial cushion awaits at 1.3660, which is the daily low. It if followed by 1.36, a psychologically significant level and the lowest point in the summer. Further down, 1.35 awaits the pair.
Some resistance is at 1.3720, a swing low from mid-September. It is followed by 1.3765. 1.38 and 1.3855.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
