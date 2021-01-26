Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD volatility at lowest since March [Video]

GBP/USD eases below 33-month peak; broader outlook is bullish [Video]

GBPUSD is retreating somewhat after the pullback off the 33-month high of 1.3745 in the preceding week. Currently, the pair is flirting with the 20-day simple moving average, remaining well above the long-term uptrend line, which has been holding since May 2020. Read more...

GBP/USD volatility at lowest since March

Sterling volatility hovers at multi-month lows despite fears of new coronavirus strain in the UK and lockdown restrictions. One-month GBP/USD volatility is seen at 7.465%, having hit a low of 7.225% on Jan. 22, according to data source Reuters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday that the new UK COVID-19 variant might be associated with a higher level of mortality. Further, the British government has extended lockdown laws to give councils the power to close pubs, restaurants, shops, and public spaces until July 17. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3652 Today Daily Change -0.0018 Today Daily Change % -0.13 Today daily open 1.367 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3622 Daily SMA50 1.3482 Daily SMA100 1.3226 Daily SMA200 1.2949 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3724 Previous Daily Low 1.3649 Previous Weekly High 1.3746 Previous Weekly Low 1.352 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3677 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3695 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3638 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3606 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3563 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3712 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3755 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3787

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls are ready to take back control as Britain gets a pay rise

Coronavirus crisis? Not in Britain's labor market, which has shown resilience once again and may help sterling recover – at least while US stimulus talks continue.

The UK's Unemployment Rate has edged up to 5% in November, below 5.1% expected and a low level also in absolute terms. The bigger surprise came from Average Earnings, which accelerated to an annual increase of 3.6% both when including and excluding bonuses. The more recent Claimant Count Change rose by 7,000, also exceeding estimates. Read more...