Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD volatility at lowest since March [Video]

GBP/USD eases below 33-month peak; broader outlook is bullish [Video]

GBPUSD is retreating somewhat after the pullback off the 33-month high of 1.3745 in the preceding week. Currently, the pair is flirting with the 20-day simple moving average, remaining well above the long-term uptrend line, which has been holding since May 2020. Read more...

 

GBP/USD volatility at lowest since March

Sterling volatility hovers at multi-month lows despite fears of new coronavirus strain in the UK and lockdown restrictions. One-month GBP/USD volatility is seen at 7.465%, having hit a low of 7.225% on Jan. 22, according to data source Reuters. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday that the new UK COVID-19 variant might be associated with a higher level of mortality. Further, the British government has extended lockdown laws to give councils the power to close pubs, restaurants, shops, and public spaces until July 17. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3652
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.367
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3622
Daily SMA50 1.3482
Daily SMA100 1.3226
Daily SMA200 1.2949
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3724
Previous Daily Low 1.3649
Previous Weekly High 1.3746
Previous Weekly Low 1.352
Previous Monthly High 1.3686
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3677
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3695
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3638
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3606
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3563
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3712
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3755
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3787

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls are ready to take back control as Britain gets a pay rise

Coronavirus crisis? Not in Britain's labor market, which has shown resilience once again and may help sterling recover – at least while US stimulus talks continue.

The UK's Unemployment Rate has edged up to 5% in November, below 5.1% expected and a low level also in absolute terms. The bigger surprise came from Average Earnings, which accelerated to an annual increase of 3.6% both when including and excluding bonuses. The more recent Claimant Count Change rose by 7,000, also exceeding estimates. Read more...

GBPUSD

Latest Forex News

GBP/USD stabilizes after upbeat UK jobs figures

GBP/USD stabilizes after upbeat UK jobs figures

GBP/USD has been stabilizing below 1.3650 after the UK Unemployment Rate beat estimates with 5% in November. Investors are eyeing US stimulus and vaccine news.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.21 amid concerns about US stimulus

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.21 amid concerns about US stimulus

EUR/USD is on the back foot as President Biden's willingness to negotiate his stimulus deal is seen as creating a delay. Concerns about vaccine deliveries weigh on the euro. 

EUR/USD News

Will Tether’s potential failure benefit Bitcoin?

Will Tether’s potential failure benefit Bitcoin?

An article by Crypto Anonymous claims that Tether’s potential failure would be disastrous for Bitcoin. ARK Invest believes the stablecoin’s failure will, in the long run, be beneficial for Bitcoin.

Read more

XAU/USD holds steady, flat-lined around $1855 region

XAU/USD holds steady, flat-lined around $1855 region

Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Tuesday. A goodish pickup in the USD demand capped any meaningful upside for the metal. Weaker risk sentiment, sliding US bond yields extended support to the commodity.

Gold news

US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20

The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.

US Dollar Index News

