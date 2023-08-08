Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trips down on woes about global economic growth

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD trips down on woes about global economic growth, also on a solid USD

GBP/USD dropped from around weekly highs nearby the 1.2780s due to flows towards safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar (USD), as data from the second largest economy reignited woes for a worldwide economic deceleration. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2737, down 0.36%, in the mid-North American session. Read More...
GBP/USD Daily chart

Pound Sterling slumps on hopes of further policy tightening

The Pound Sterling (GBP) witnesses selling pressure as higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) elevate the burden on the United Kingdom’s housing sector, hiring trend, and factory activities. The GBP/USD pair faces pressure as BoE policymakers keep the door open for further policy tightening so that inflation returns to 2%. Read More...
 

GBP/USD: A drop to 1.2580 runs out of steam – UOB

The likelihood of further weakness in GBP/USD now appears mitigated according to UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2737
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1.2784
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.289
Daily SMA50 1.2744
Daily SMA100 1.2591
Daily SMA200 1.2324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2789
Previous Daily Low 1.2713
Previous Weekly High 1.2873
Previous Weekly Low 1.2621
Previous Monthly High 1.3142
Previous Monthly Low 1.2659
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.276
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2742
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2735
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2686
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2658
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2811
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2839
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2888

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims losses as Dollar's momentum fades

EUR/USD trims losses as Dollar's momentum fades

The EUR/USD reached a low point at 1.0929 and then rebounded, rising towards 1.0960 as the US Dollar pulled back as US stocks trimmed losses. The cautious tone continues to dominate as market participants await key US inflation data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2750

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2750

The GBP/USD rose back above 1.2700 and is currently consolidating around 1.2750. This rebound occurred due to an improvement in market sentiment and a weakening of the US Dollar. Important upcoming data includes the US CPI on Thursday and UK GDP on Friday.

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD keeps grinding south with $1900 in sight Premium

Gold: XAU/USD keeps grinding south with $1900 in sight

XAU/USD edged sharply lower early in the American session, posting a fresh four-week low of $1,922.74 a troy ounce, as demand for the US Dollar picked up following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and ahead of the release of the United States (US) July Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Gold News

PayPal’s stablecoin launch on Ethereum fails to catalyze ETH price rally for this reason

PayPal’s stablecoin launch on Ethereum fails to catalyze ETH price rally for this reason

PayPal issued a US Dollar-pegged stablecoin PYUSD on the Ethereum blockchain. PayPal’s stablecoin issuance failed to catalyze a recovery in ETH price as the altcoin continues to trade below the $1,900 level.

Read more

Palantir stock slides as in-line results, $1B buyback fail to thrill market

Palantir stock slides as in-line results, $1B buyback fail to thrill market

Palantir (PLTR) stock has shunned as much as 3% of its value in Tuesday’s premarket following quarterly results. Late Monday, Palantir announced second-quarter earnings that came in precisely in-line with Wall Street consensus.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures