Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD to suffer from more pressure as Dominic Cummings set to testify

GBP/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around mid-1.4100s

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter and was seen trading around mid-1.4100s heading into the North American session.

The pair continued with its two-way price moves for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and remained confined in a broader trading range held over the past one week or so. In the absence of any relevant economic data, investors preferred to move on the sidelines and wait for a fresh catalyst before placing fresh directional bets. Read more...

GBP/USD to suffer from more pressure as Dominic Cummings set to testify

GBP/USD remains under pressure below 1.42. Former Downing 10 adviser Dominic Cumming's testimony and downside momentum are set to send sterling lower, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, briefs.

“Dominic Cummings was a senior to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and he could spill the beans on the PM's mismanagement of the pandemic, undermining the government. That could hurt sterling. Cummings may also discuss Brexit in his appearance on Wednesday, as the topic remains on the agenda. The EU and the UK have yet to sort out how they implement the Northern Irish protocol, a leftover from the protracted process.” Read more...

GBP/USD refreshes session lows, slides further below mid-1.4100s

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 1.4135 region in the last hour.

The pair struggled to capitalize on its modest uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.4170 area and has now retreated around 35 pips from daily tops. In the absence of a fresh fundamental catalyst, the pullback could be solely attributed to a modest US dollar rebound and some cross-driven weakness stemming from the EUR/GBP cross. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4125
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.4154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4042
Daily SMA50 1.3911
Daily SMA100 1.3854
Daily SMA200 1.3512
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4211
Previous Daily Low 1.4116
Previous Weekly High 1.4234
Previous Weekly Low 1.4077
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4152
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4175
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4109
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4014
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4205
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4256
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.43

 

