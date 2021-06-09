Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD there is room for cable to reverse its gains

GBP/USD: Sterling to stay firm on course to the 1.4377 April 2018 high – Mizuho
The pound strengthened in May. It moved firmly on the whole against the dollar. However, it only rose slightly against the euro. In the view of economists at Mizuho Bank, GBP will continue rising in June.
“The UK’s successful Covid-19 vaccine roll-out has probably contributed to sterling’s firmness these past few months. However, investors were unfazed by concerns about the spread of an Indian variant across northern England mid-May. This suggests the currency markets are not actually focused much on the emergence from the pandemic.” Read more...
GBP/USD: There is room for cable to reverse its gains
GBP/USD has bounced after the BoE's Haldane called on removing stimulus. Sell opportunity? Brexit and also reopening and inflation worries could push the pound back down, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
“We could start tightening the tap on QE – Andy Haldane, Chief Economist at the Bank of England, has single-handedly knocked sterling from its sleep and has sent it higher. He has also said that the UK economy is going ‘gangbusters’ and that he is already seeing price pressures. Cutting down on bond-buying means printing fewer pounds and thus a boost for the currency. Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains near 1.4175 area, upside remains capped
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and was last seen trading around the 1.4170-75 region.
The pair built on the previous day's late bound from the 1.4120 region and gained some traction on Wednesday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. The British pound got a minor lift after the Bank of England's (BoE) Chief Economist, Andy Haldane said there were already some pretty punchy pressures on prices. Haldane also indicated that the central bank might need to turn off the tap of its huge monetary stimulus. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4144
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3982
|Daily SMA100
|1.3911
|Daily SMA200
|1.356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.2200 amid softer US dollar
The sluggish movement in the US dollar keeps EUR/USD on the higher side, with the moves comprising of a 15-pips range below 1.2200. Subdued US dollar and Treasury yields help underpin the major, as the focus shifts to the ECB decision and US CPI data.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 on growing Brexit acrimony
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.4150 after the EU's Sefcovic said that the bloc could retaliate with quite tariffs in response to persistent implementation problems of the Northern Irish protocol. Earlier, sterling advanced in response to hawkish BOE comments.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable whilst below $1900
Gold price looks to extend Tuesday’s losses despite risk-off mood. Pre-US CPI repositioning weighs on gold while DXY and yields also drop.
El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
Bitcoin price is showing signs of buyers after approval of Salvadoran bill making BTC legal tender. Ethereum price is looking to breach the local swing high at $2,552 after a brief pause.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares bounce off critical support (for now)
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has kicked off Wednesday's trading session with drip below the round $50 level, yet buyers are coming in and are keeping the battle with that area in play.