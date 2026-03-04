USD/MXN trips down towards 17.56 as risk appetite boosts Mexican Peso

The Mexican Peso recovers some ground on Wednesday due to an improvement in risk appetite even though hostilities in the Middle East, extended for the fifth consecutive day. Solid US economic data was ignored by MXN bulls, as depicted by the USD/MXN pair which trades at 17.56, down 0.74%.

Mexican Peso gains despite strong US data, traders look ahead to key inflation and employment reports

Sentiment turned positive following the release of a solid ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI reading in February, which showed an increase in the New Orders sub-component, hitting its highest level since September 2024. New Orders jumped from 53.1 to 58.6, while the Services index expanded from 53.8 to 56.1, crushing forecasts of 53.5.

Earlier, the ADP National Employment Change report for February revealed that private sector hiring rose by 63K up from January’s downward revised 11K, above market estimates of 50K.

Across the southern border, Mexico’s economic docket is absent, with traders eyeing the release of Gross Fixed Investment on March 5, and February’s final Consumer Price Index (CPI) print on March 9.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) revealed its private analyst’s poll, in which most economists expect inflation to end higher this and the following year.

Headline inflation is projected to end at 4% in 2026 with underlying CPI finishing at 4.17% up from 4.11% in the previous poll. Economic growth is expected to rise from 1.5% to 1.8% in 2026 and to remain unchanged in the following year.

The USD/MXN exchange rate is foreseen to end at 18.10, down from 18.50 from the previous survey and Banxico is expected to reduce rates by 50 basis points to 6.50%.

Regarding this, Banxico Deputy Governor Galia Borja said the central bank has room to reduce rates, citing weaker consumer spending, declining investment, and the appreciation of the Mexican Peso, expected to contain inflationary pressures.

Given the backdrop, the USD/MXN is expected to consolidate above/below the 17.50 area, ahead of the release of US employment data on Thursday and Friday.

USD/MXN Price Forecast: Downtrend intact unless bulls reclaim 18.00

The USD/MXN technical picture is downward biased, but so far bears seem to loose some strength with the exchange rate sitting above the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at 17.25 and 17.50, respectively.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been bullish, after spending below its 50-neutrlal level since the end of November 2025, a sign that sellers are losing some strength.

In addition to this, a break of a resistance trendline drawn from around April’s 2025 highs near 21.07 was broken on March 3, an indication that buyers are gathering some steam.

For a bullish resumption, traders must clear the 100-day SMA at 17.91. Once surpassed up next lies 18.00, followed by the 200-day SMA. Downwards lies the 50- and 20-day SMAs ahead of the 17.00 milestone.

USD/MXN Daily Chart