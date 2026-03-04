Forex Today: US Dollar eases despite strong jobs and Services PMI data
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 5:
The US Dollar (USD) eased on Wednesday after a two-day rally drove the US Dollar Index (DXY) near the 100.00 mark. The Greenback ignored the positive employment data and ISM Services PMI as the ongoing war between the US and Iran weights on sentiment. The February ADP Employment Change rose to 63K, up from the forecast of 50K and well above last month’s revised 11K (from 22K). Meanwhile, the February ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was released at 56.1, higher than the expected and last month’s report of 53.5 and 53.8, respectively.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) declines near the 98.80 price region, stepping down from modest intraday gains as the United States and Israel attacks on Iran escalate, with the geopolitical crisis pushing economic data to low priority.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|-0.38%
|-0.09%
|-0.51%
|-0.78%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.11%
|0.12%
|-0.26%
|0.02%
|-0.40%
|-0.67%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|-0.12%
|-0.40%
|-0.11%
|-0.53%
|-0.79%
|-0.21%
|JPY
|0.38%
|0.26%
|0.40%
|0.30%
|-0.13%
|-0.38%
|0.20%
|CAD
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.30%
|-0.42%
|-0.68%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.51%
|0.40%
|0.53%
|0.13%
|0.42%
|-0.27%
|0.32%
|NZD
|0.78%
|0.67%
|0.79%
|0.38%
|0.68%
|0.27%
|0.59%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.08%
|0.21%
|-0.20%
|0.10%
|-0.32%
|-0.59%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1640 price region, regaining some of its footing during the American session. The January Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) was released at 0.7% MoM, much higher than the expected 0.2% and the previous reading of -0.3%, signaling inflation is trending higher than expected, but still within parameters.
GBP/USD pared losses near the 1.3370 level, trading in a tight range during the American session. The Bank of England (BoE) reduced the odds of a rate cut from 74% to just 25% after the jump in Oil prices.
USD/JPY is trading near the 157.00 price region, slipping as the US Dollar lost ground after climbing for two days in a row.
AUD/USD rises to the 0.7070 price region, recovering all its intraday losses. Investors’ focus now shifts to Australia’s Trade Balance report release in the upcoming Asian session.
Gold is trading at $5,149, trimming back some of Tuesday’s losses but still in the middle ground as investors took on riskier trades in stock markets.
Oil prices stabilized near 74.10 after reaching a peak of $77 on Tuesday, as Iranian forces seized the Straight of Hormuz, cutting off all of Asia’s Oil trade.
What’s next in the docket:
Thursday, March 5:
- Australian January Trade Balance.
- Eurozone January Retail Sales
- US February Challenger Job Cuts
- US Initial Jobless Claims
- US flash Nonfarm Productivity
- US flash Unit Labor Costs (Q4).
Friday, March 6:
- Germany January Factory Orders n.s.a.
- Eurozone Employment Change (Q4).
- Eurozone GDP (QoQ) (Q4).
- US February NFP.
- US JanuaryRetail Sales.
- US February Unemployment rate.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
