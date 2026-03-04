Forex Today: US Dollar eases despite strong jobs and Services PMI data

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 5:

The US Dollar (USD) eased on Wednesday after a two-day rally drove the US Dollar Index (DXY) near the 100.00 mark. The Greenback ignored the positive employment data and ISM Services PMI as the ongoing war between the US and Iran weights on sentiment. The February ADP Employment Change rose to 63K, up from the forecast of 50K and well above last month’s revised 11K (from 22K). Meanwhile, the February ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was released at 56.1, higher than the expected and last month’s report of 53.5 and 53.8, respectively.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) declines near the 98.80 price region, stepping down from modest intraday gains as the United States and Israel attacks on Iran escalate, with the geopolitical crisis pushing economic data to low priority.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.11% 0.02% -0.38% -0.09% -0.51% -0.78% -0.19% EUR 0.11% 0.12% -0.26% 0.02% -0.40% -0.67% -0.08% GBP -0.02% -0.12% -0.40% -0.11% -0.53% -0.79% -0.21% JPY 0.38% 0.26% 0.40% 0.30% -0.13% -0.38% 0.20% CAD 0.09% -0.02% 0.11% -0.30% -0.42% -0.68% -0.10% AUD 0.51% 0.40% 0.53% 0.13% 0.42% -0.27% 0.32% NZD 0.78% 0.67% 0.79% 0.38% 0.68% 0.27% 0.59% CHF 0.19% 0.08% 0.21% -0.20% 0.10% -0.32% -0.59% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1640 price region, regaining some of its footing during the American session. The January Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) was released at 0.7% MoM, much higher than the expected 0.2% and the previous reading of -0.3%, signaling inflation is trending higher than expected, but still within parameters.

GBP/USD pared losses near the 1.3370 level, trading in a tight range during the American session. The Bank of England (BoE) reduced the odds of a rate cut from 74% to just 25% after the jump in Oil prices.

USD/JPY is trading near the 157.00 price region, slipping as the US Dollar lost ground after climbing for two days in a row.

AUD/USD rises to the 0.7070 price region, recovering all its intraday losses. Investors’ focus now shifts to Australia’s Trade Balance report release in the upcoming Asian session.

Gold is trading at $5,149, trimming back some of Tuesday’s losses but still in the middle ground as investors took on riskier trades in stock markets.

Oil prices stabilized near 74.10 after reaching a peak of $77 on Tuesday, as Iranian forces seized the Straight of Hormuz, cutting off all of Asia’s Oil trade.

What’s next in the docket:

Thursday, March 5:

Australian January Trade Balance.

Eurozone January Retail Sales

US February Challenger Job Cuts

US Initial Jobless Claims

US flash Nonfarm Productivity

US flash Unit Labor Costs (Q4).

Friday, March 6:

Germany January Factory Orders n.s.a.

Eurozone Employment Change (Q4).

Eurozone GDP (QoQ) (Q4).

US February NFP.

US JanuaryRetail Sales.

US February Unemployment rate.