Fed Beige Book shows mixed growth as price pressures persist across districts
The Federal Reserve's (Fed) March 2026 Beige Book, based on data collected through February 23, showed mixed economic conditions. Seven of twelve districts reported slight to moderate growth, but the number of flat or declining districts rose from four to five. Despite this, most districts held optimistic expectations for slight to moderate growth ahead.
On the cost side, prices rose moderately across most districts, with eight seeing moderate increases and four reporting slight or modest gains. Wages grew at a modest or moderate pace in most districts amid ongoing competition for workers.
Beige Book highlights
- Wages rose at a modest or moderate pace in most districts as firms competed for workers.
- Overall economic activity increased at a slight to moderate pace in seven of the twelve Federal Reserve districts, while the number of districts reporting flat or declining activity increased from four in the prior period to five in the current period.
- Overall, economic expectations were optimistic, with most districts expecting slight to moderate growth in the coming months.
- Prices increased moderately in recent weeks, with eight districts reporting moderate price growth and four seeing slight or modest increases.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Author
Joshua Gibson
FXStreet
Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years' experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.