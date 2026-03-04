The Federal Reserve's (Fed) March 2026 Beige Book, based on data collected through February 23, showed mixed economic conditions. Seven of twelve districts reported slight to moderate growth, but the number of flat or declining districts rose from four to five. Despite this, most districts held optimistic expectations for slight to moderate growth ahead.

On the cost side, prices rose moderately across most districts, with eight seeing moderate increases and four reporting slight or modest gains. Wages grew at a modest or moderate pace in most districts amid ongoing competition for workers.

Beige Book highlights

