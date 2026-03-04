The US Dollar Index (DXY) slipped about 0.18% on Wednesday, settling close to 98.90 after retreating from the 99.68 high printed on Tuesday. The index surged nearly 2% across Monday and Tuesday on safe-haven flows triggered by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran's retaliatory attacks across the Gulf, but Wednesday's session saw that bid cool. The broader picture shows the DXY has rallied sharply off the late-January low near 95.56, with two consecutive strong bullish candles at the start of the week pushing price above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for the first time since late November.

The geopolitical backdrop continues to dominate. The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with casualties mounting and Iran's Revolutionary Guard declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed to shipping. Oil prices have surged to their highest levels since mid-2025, raising inflation concerns and complicating the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy outlook.

Wednesday's data offered mixed signals: the ADP employment report printed 63K in February against a 50K consensus, while the ISM services PMI jumped to 56.1, well above the 53.5 forecast. The prices paid component, however, eased to 63 from 66.6, tempering some of the inflation anxiety. The Beige Book and a public appearance from the Fed's Miran rounded out the session. Attention now turns to Thursday's jobless claims and productivity data and Friday's heavyweight Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, where consensus expects just 59K jobs added, down sharply from January's 130K print.

DXY daily chart

Technical Analysis

In the daily chart, Dollar Index Spot trades at 98.82. The near-term bias is mildly bullish as price rebounds above the rising 50-day exponential moving average and holds just under the 200-day average, signaling recovery within a broader consolidation. The 50-day EMA has turned higher again, underlining emerging upside pressure after the late-month bounce, while the 200-day EMA near current levels caps initial gains and defines the upper boundary of the immediate range. Stochastic hovers in elevated territory but has rolled over from overbought conditions, suggesting slowing momentum rather than an outright reversal at this stage.

Immediate support is at the 50-day EMA around 97.95, where a daily close below would expose the late pullback area near 97.60 and, if broken, the 96.90 region as a deeper downside objective. On the topside, initial resistance aligns with the 200-day EMA around 98.70–98.75, with a sustained break opening the way toward the recent swing high near 99.05. As long as price holds above the 50-day average, dips are likely to be treated as pauses within a developing upward phase toward the upper resistance band.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)