Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stumbles below 1.2900 on risk-off mood

The GBP/USD pair weakens to near 1.2910 during the early European session on Monday. The stronger US Dollar (USD) following Donald Trump’s election win continues to undermine the major pair as traders expect inflationary impulses will keep the US Federal Reserve (Fed) from cutting rates as much as they otherwise would have. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a mixed performance against its major peers on Monday, in a calm start of the week as investors keep their powder dry ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending September, which will be released on Tuesday. The jobs data could significantly influence market expectations for the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision in the December meeting. Read More...

The Pound Sterling begins the week on the back foot, tumbling over 0.30% against the Greenback amid fears that US President-Elect Donald Trump might impose tariffs, deteriorated risk appetite. Hence, the risk-sensitive GBP/USD pair fell below the 1.2900 figure, trading at 1.2876. Read More...

