ECB’s Villeroy: The duration of Iran war will determine impact on prices

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council (GC) members and Bank of France Governor, François Villeroy de Galhau, assures investors that the central bank is closely tracking energy prices and markets amid the war in the Middle East in his comments during European trading hours on Thursday.

Remarks

We are following energy prices and markets very closely.



Iran war duration will determine the impact on prices.



Financial stability is not at risk.



Dollar has strengthened, back to refuge status.



I do not see a reason today why ECB should raise interest rates.

Market reaction

There seems to be no impact of ECB Villeroy's comments on the Euro (EUR). The comments appear to lack any guidance on the Eurozone interest rate outlook. As of writing, EUR/USD trades 0.27% lower to near 1.1600.