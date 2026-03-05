TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
ECB’s Villeroy: The duration of Iran war will determine impact on prices

Sagar Dua

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council (GC) members and Bank of France Governor, François Villeroy de Galhau, assures investors that the central bank is closely tracking energy prices and markets amid the war in the Middle East in his comments during European trading hours on Thursday.

Remarks

We are following energy prices and markets very closely.

Iran war duration will determine the impact on prices.

Financial stability is not at risk.

Dollar has strengthened, back to refuge status.

I do not see a reason today why ECB should raise interest rates.

Market reaction

There seems to be no impact of ECB Villeroy's comments on the Euro (EUR). The comments appear to lack any guidance on the Eurozone interest rate outlook. As of writing, EUR/USD trades 0.27% lower to near 1.1600.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

