AUD/USD Price Forecast: Trades around 0.7050 after breaking below nine-day EMA

AUD/USD pares its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 0.7050 during the early European hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the pair is remaining within the ascending channel pattern, indicating that bullish bias prevails.

The near-term bias is mildly bullish as AUD/USD pair holds a clear series of higher closes above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while hovering around the nine-day average, indicating a neutral short-term bias.

However, momentum has cooled from overbought readings, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sliding toward the mid-50s, which signals fading upside pressure but not a completed top, keeping the advance in a consolidation phase rather than a reversal.

The AUD/USD pair could find the immediate resistance at the nine-day EMA of 0.7071, followed by the three-year high of 0.7147, reached on February 12. Further advances would support the pair to approach the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.7270.

On the downside, the initial support lies at the lower ascending channel boundary around 0.6970, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6936. A daily close below the medium-term average would negate the bullish outlook and expose a deeper “Rebound Support” toward the 0.6400 rebound support zone.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)