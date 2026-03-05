TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Trades around 0.7050 after breaking below nine-day EMA

  • AUD/USD faces immediate resistance at the nine-day EMA near 0.7071.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index slips toward mid-50s, indicating weakening upside momentum.
  • Initial support stands near 0.6970 at the lower boundary of the ascending channel.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Trades around 0.7050 after breaking below nine-day EMA
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

AUD/USD pares its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 0.7050 during the early European hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates that the pair is remaining within the ascending channel pattern, indicating that bullish bias prevails.

The near-term bias is mildly bullish as AUD/USD pair holds a clear series of higher closes above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while hovering around the nine-day average, indicating a neutral short-term bias.

However, momentum has cooled from overbought readings, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sliding toward the mid-50s, which signals fading upside pressure but not a completed top, keeping the advance in a consolidation phase rather than a reversal.

The AUD/USD pair could find the immediate resistance at the nine-day EMA of 0.7071, followed by the three-year high of 0.7147, reached on February 12. Further advances would support the pair to approach the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.7270.

On the downside, the initial support lies at the lower ascending channel boundary around 0.6970, followed by the 50-day EMA at 0.6936. A daily close below the medium-term average would negate the bullish outlook and expose a deeper “Rebound Support” toward the 0.6400 rebound support zone.

AUD/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 on renewed USD uptick

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 on renewed USD uptick

EUR/USD is off the low but remains in the red below 1.1650 in European trading on Thursday. The pair faces headwinds from a renewed uptick in the US Dollar amid a negative shift in risk sentiment. Surging energy prices due to the Middle East war keep the bearish pressure intact on the Euro. The US Jobless Claims data are next of note. 

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3350 amid UK stagflation risks

GBP/USD stays weak near 1.3350 amid UK stagflation risks

GBP/USD sticks to losses near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The Pound Sterling loses ground amid fears that the United Kingdom economy could face stagflation risks due to higher energy prices, while the US Dollar attracts fresh havem demand ahead of the US Jobless Claims data. 

Gold climbs near $5,200 as Iran war fuels safe-haven demand

Gold climbs near $5,200 as Iran war fuels safe-haven demand

Gold price extends its gains for the second successive session on Thursday as traders seek safety amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. US and Israeli strikes across Iranian territory and widespread Iranian missile and drone retaliation across the Middle East, including attacks on regional targets and military sites, prolong the crisis and its impact.

Three reasons to be bearish on Bitcoin

Three reasons to be bearish on Bitcoin

Bitcoin is holding up well taking into account the uncertainty stemming from the Middle East. Despite this week’s rally, the long-term outlook remains bearish. Here are three reasons why I think the storm for the largest cryptocurrency isn't over yet.

FX alert: When Energy still writes the macro script the Dollar holds the pen

FX alert: When Energy still writes the macro script the Dollar holds the pen

The market is quietly sliding back into the trade nobody wanted to own, but everyone now has to respect again. The no quick off-ramp trade. Yesterday’s bounce in risk assets already looks less like a turning point and more like a classic relief rally in a market that briefly inhaled before realizing the room was still on fire.

Cardano Price Analysis: Approaches key trendline amid bearish sentiment

Cardano Price Analysis: Approaches key trendline amid bearish sentiment

Cardano (ADA) price is approaching its descending trendline around $0.28 at the time of writing, set to shape the next directional move. The derivatives metrics paint a bearish picture, with ADA’s Open Interest continuing to fall and short bets rising among traders.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers