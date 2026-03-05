New Zealand Dollar weakens below 0.5950 amid persistent geopolitical risks

The NZD/USD pair trades in negative territory around 0.5920 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) softens against the Greenback on escalating conflict in the Middle East. Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims reports, which will be released later on Thursday.

China set its 2026 economic growth target at 4.5%–5%, slightly below last year’s 5% expansion, leaving room for stronger, though not decisive, efforts to curb industrial overcapacity and rebalance the economy.

Additionally, China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) was officially submitted for review to the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday. This strategic blueprint marks a critical shift toward "high-quality development" and technological self-reliance to navigate a more volatile global environment. China's Five-Year Plan has a mixed impact on the China-proxy New Zealand Dollar.

Surging oil and gas prices due to Middle East conflicts have fueled fresh inflation fears, causing traders to scale back bets on further easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, could lift the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for the pair.

"Markets have largely traded the Middle East war as an inflation risk," said Bas van Geffen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.