Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rising from the hangover? [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD calls for a bullish reversal near 1.3670 support [Video]

GBP/USD could be due for an upside correction following the stabilization near the key 1.3670 support region. Even though the new bearish cross between the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which is the first since September, suggests the continuation of the short-term downtrend, the RSI is regaining ground towards its 50 neutral levels. Meanwhile, the Stochastics have already set up a bullish cross below the 20 oversold mark, signaling a pickup in positive momentum. Read more...

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Rising from the hangover? Not so fast, as vaccine issues grip markets

After 97 days, Brits got back to their beloved pubs – and sterling now suffers a hangover, albeit from different reasons. US authorities have asked to pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccines, dealing a blow to America's immunization drive. The move came after six women developed blood clots and despite the fact that nearly seven million people received the shot. Markets have turned down and the safe-haven dollar is rising. 

Thrombosis – as blood clots are also known – has been dogging AstraZeneca's jabs that are in wide use in Britain and the news may trigger people to hesitate with inoculations. One of the pound's positive drivers has been the UK's successful vaccination campaign, with doses now offered to people 45 and older.  Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD: Sterling to pay attention to Scottish elections just before the vote – TDS

The next Scottish parliamentary election is coming up on 6 May, in just over three weeks. So far, at least, the FX market has been content to ignore the potential risks of Scotland's upcoming election. With investors still focused on the pandemic recovery, economists at TD Securities think sentiment has grown more resilient against these shocks. That can change quickly, however, if the underlying political dynamic begins to shift in the final days of the campaign.

“Recent polling suggests that it's nearly a certainty that the SNP will be the largest party, and is on the cusp of winning a majority mandate. But even if the SNP underperforms at the polls, it will still be able to form a substantial pro-independence majority with the support of the Greens and possibly Alba.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3724
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.374
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3804
Daily SMA50 1.3856
Daily SMA100 1.369
Daily SMA200 1.334
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3777
Previous Daily Low 1.3669
Previous Weekly High 1.3919
Previous Weekly Low 1.367
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3736
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.371
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3681
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3621
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3573
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3788
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3836
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3896

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD battles 1.19 after weak German data, ahead of US inflation

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, pressured by dollar strength ahead of critical US inflation figures. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 70.7 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD extends fall after UK GDP misses estiamtes

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation is eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields, ahead of CPI

XAU/USD drops below $1,730 amid higher US Treasury yields, ahead of CPI

Gold sustains decline for the second straight session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin demand for the US dollar. Treaders await US inflation data before placing aggressive bids.

Gold News

Ripple bulls at inflection point

Ripple bulls at inflection point

XRP price broke out of a bull pennant on April 10, targeting $1.58 If the buying pressure persists, Ripple might surge another 16% to $1.68. The MRI shows the formation of a cycle top on the 12-hour chart, suggesting a move lower.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures