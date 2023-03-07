Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD plunges below 1.1900

GBP/USD plunges below 1.1900 on hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Powell

GBP/USD plunges over 100 pips as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell testifies at the US Senate on Tuesday. The US Dollar is rising despite US Treasury bond yields dropping. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.1854 after hitting a daily high of 1.2065. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slides below 1.2000 amid modest USD strength, ahead of Fed’s Powell

The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure following an early uptick to the 1.2065 area, or a multi-day top touched earlier this Tuesday and extends the downfall through the mid-European session. The pair slides back below the 1.2000 psychological mark in the last hour and is pressured by the emergence of fresh US Dollar buying. Read More...
GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near daily low ahead of Powell’s testimony

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move to a four-day peak and meets with a fresh supply near the 1.2065 region on Tuesday. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 1.2020-1.2015 region during the first half of the European session and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1843
Today Daily Change -0.0176
Today Daily Change % -1.46
Today daily open 1.2019
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2047
Daily SMA50 1.214
Daily SMA100 1.1992
Daily SMA200 1.1913
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2049
Previous Daily Low 1.1993
Previous Weekly High 1.2143
Previous Weekly Low 1.1922
Previous Monthly High 1.2402
Previous Monthly Low 1.1915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2014
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2028
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1992
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1964
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1936
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2047
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2076
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2103

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

