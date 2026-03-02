US Dollar Index hovers around 98.00, five-week highs as Middle East tensions escalate

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, depreciated after reaching five-week highs, hovering around 97.90 during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the downside in the Greenback may be limited as escalating Middle East tensions boost safe-haven demand.

The United States (US) and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran over the weekend, reportedly killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran responded with attacks on US assets in neighboring countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, and Syria.

US President Donald Trump said hundreds of targets were struck, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defense systems, nine vessels, and naval infrastructure. Trump added that military operations will continue until objectives are achieved.

Israel also carried out heavy strikes on Beirut after Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday, with the Israeli military issuing evacuation orders for several Lebanese towns.

On the policy front, Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Mi Lan called for significant interest rate cuts as soon as possible, arguing that underlying price pressures remain subdued and that persistently high rates reflect distortions in inflation measurement.