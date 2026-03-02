Gold retreats from $5,400 neighborhood; still up over 1% amid Middle East tensions
- Gold opens with a bullish gap as escalating Middle East conflict boosts safe-haven assets.
- The XAU/USD bulls seem hesitant and await more developments before placing fresh bets.
- A modest USD pullback and Fed rate cut bets might continue to support the precious metal.
Gold (XAU/USD) retreats from the $5,400 neighborhood, or its highest level since late January, touched during the Asian session on Monday, though it manages to hold above the $5,300 round figure. The commodity currently trades below the mid-$5,300s, still up over 1.0% for the day.
A dramatic escalation of geopolitical tensions in West Asia over the weekend unsettles global markets. In fact, the US and Israel launched a coordinated military strike on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Adding to this, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the closure of a critical maritime chokepoint – the Strait of Hormuz – and raised the risk of a protracted war in the Middle East. This, in turn, provides a strong boost to the traditional safe-haven Gold at the start of a new week.
As the opening volatility subsides, the XAU/USD bulls opt to take some profits off the table and await more developments before placing fresh bets. In the meantime, a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from the highest level since January 23, along with bets for more interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), might continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the precious metal and before positioning for any meaningful corrective decline.
Traders this week will confront important US macro releases, scheduled at the beginning of a new month, starting with the ISM Manufacturing PMI later today. This will be followed by the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI on Wednesday, and the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. The focus, however, will remain glued to geopolitical developments, which will have a significant impact on the global risk sentiment and play a key role in driving demand for the safe-haven Gold.
Gold bulls have the upper hand as last week's breakout above $5,200 remains in play
Against the backdrop of last week's breakout above the $5,200 horizontal barrier, the strong move up on Monday favors the XAU/USD bulls. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands above its signal in positive territory, with the histogram expanding, which supports building bullish momentum after the latest leg higher.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index at 68.88 hovers just below overbought territory, showing firm but not extreme upside pressure. Initial support emerges near $5,260, where the latest consolidation area begins, followed by a deeper floor around $5,210, guarding the prior congestion band. A break below $5,210 would expose $5,180 as the next downside level.
On the topside, immediate resistance is located at the recent spike high around $5,390. A sustained push above $5,390 would open the way for an extension of the uptrend, while a failure to clear this barrier would keep XAU/USD vulnerable to a corrective pullback toward the cited supports.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
XAU/USD 4-hour chart
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Author
Haresh Menghani
FXStreet
Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.