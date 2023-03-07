GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near daily low ahead of Powell’s testimony

- GBP/USD attracts some intraday selling following an early move up to a four-day peak.
- Recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations act as a tailwind for the USD and cap gains.
- Traders now keenly await Fed Chair Powell’s testimony before placing directional bets.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its intraday positive move to a four-day peak and meets with a fresh supply near the 1.2065 region on Tuesday. Spot prices retreat to the lower end of the daily range, around the 1.2020-1.2015 region during the first half of the European session and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with retreating US Treasury bond yields, initially weighed on the safe-haven Greenback and offered some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, looming recession risks continue to keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Apart from this, the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve act as a tailwind for the US bond yields, which, in turn, help limit the downside for the USD and cap the upside for the major, at least for the time being.
Investors seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by the incoming US macro data, which indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped and pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs. Moreover, a slew of FOMC policymakers recently backed the case for higher rate hikes and opened the door for a 50 bps lift-off at the March meeting.
Hence, the market focus will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday. Investors will look for clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. In the meantime, anxiety over the new UK-EU Brexit deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol further seems to hold back the bullish traders from placing fresh bets around the major.
The price action, meanwhile, indicates that an additional rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) is already fully priced in the markets. Moreover, some analysts still hope that the UK central bank would pause the current tightening cycle. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the GBP/USD pair is to the downside and any meaningful upside could be seen as a selling opportunity. That said, sustained weakness below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is needed to confirm a fresh bearish breakdown.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2021
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2047
|Daily SMA50
|1.214
|Daily SMA100
|1.1992
|Daily SMA200
|1.1913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2049
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2143
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1922
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1964
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2103
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0700 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is helped by a cautiously optimistic market mood. Traders give up on the US Dollar amid weaker US Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2050 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, sustaining the rebound ahead of the London open. Renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks consultation on the post-Brexit deal, could limit the upside in the pair, despite a broadly weaker US Dollar. Powell's testimony is in focus.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the market’s cautious mood as it treads water around the key moving averages during early Tuesday in Europe, close to $1,848 by the press time.
Bitcoin price could easily slide 7%, but will BTC bulls sit by idly?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
How strong is the US economy and what will the Fed do about it?
FX markets have opened the week on a steady footing, buoyed by a strong end to last week from equities and appearing to shake off a slightly lower-than-expected growth target from China.