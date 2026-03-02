TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/JPY trades above 111.00 after paring recent losses

  • AUD/JPY rises as the Australian Dollar rebounds despite escalating Middle East tensions.
  • Israeli forces struck Hezbollah-held areas in Beirut after missiles were fired from Lebanon, prompting evacuation orders for nearby towns.
  • BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said rates should rise gradually if economic and inflation forecasts are met.
AUD/JPY trades above 111.00 after paring recent losses
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

AUD/JPY pares daily losses, trading around 111.00 during the Asian hours on Monday. The currency cross appreciates as the Australian Dollar recovers recent losses despite the increased safe-haven demand amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Israel launched heavy strikes on Beirut after Hezbollah fired missiles across the border early Monday, following coordinated US-Israel attacks on Iran over the weekend that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Israeli military also issued evacuation orders for several Lebanese towns.

US President Donald Trump said hundreds of targets were hit, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defense systems, nine vessels, and naval infrastructure. He added that military operations will continue until all objectives are achieved.

Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised lower to 51.0 in February from 52.3, the weakest reading in four months. Meanwhile, the TD-MI Inflation Gauge declined 0.2% month-over-month (MoM), reversing January’s 0.2% increase and marking the first drop since last August.

The AUD/JPY cross may come under pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens amid rising safe-haven demand amid the Middle East crisis. The JPY could gain further support from hawkish comments by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, who said on Monday that although policy remains “somewhat accommodative,” the central bank should gradually raise interest rates if its economic and inflation forecasts are realized.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.20%0.19%0.03%0.02%0.03%0.09%-0.11%
EUR-0.20%-0.01%-0.17%-0.17%-0.16%-0.11%-0.30%
GBP-0.19%0.00%-0.17%-0.17%-0.16%-0.10%-0.30%
JPY-0.03%0.17%0.17%-0.00%0.00%0.06%-0.13%
CAD-0.02%0.17%0.17%0.00%0.01%0.06%-0.13%
AUD-0.03%0.16%0.16%-0.00%-0.01%0.06%-0.14%
NZD-0.09%0.11%0.10%-0.06%-0.06%-0.06%-0.20%
CHF0.11%0.30%0.30%0.13%0.13%0.14%0.20%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Breakdown below trading range support near 1.1770 comes into play

EUR/USD: Breakdown below trading range support near 1.1770 comes into play

The EUR/USD pair opens with a bearish gap at the start of a new week as the US-Iran war-led global flight to safety boosts the US Dollar. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and manage to hold above mid-1.1700s during the Asian session.

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD rebounds from the daily losses, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bearish bias, as the pair trades within a descending channel pattern.

Gold retreats from $5,400; still up over 1% amid Middle East tensions

Gold retreats from $5,400; still up over 1% amid Middle East tensions

Gold retreats from the $5,400 neighborhood, or its highest level since late January, touched in the Asian session on Monday, though it manages to hold above the $5,300 round figure. The bright metal opened with a bullish gap of about $17 and rallied toward the $5,400 level as Asian traders hit their desks and reacted negatively to the weekend news of the US and Israel attacks on Iran, rushing for cover in Gold.

Top Crypto Losers: Tezos, Toncoin, and Polkadot at crucial levels amid US-Israel strike on Iran

Top Crypto Losers: Tezos, Toncoin, and Polkadot at crucial levels amid US-Israel strike on Iran

Altcoins such as Tezos, Toncoin, and Polkadot rank among the worst hit cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours amid the US and Israel's attack on Iran. Tezos and Toncoin are down to crucial support levels while Polkadot remains near a crucial resistance trendline, showcasing underlying strength.

The market is paying for insurance, not apocalypse

The market is paying for insurance, not apocalypse

As expected, this morning felt less like a Monday market open and more like a fire drill. Futures screens flickered red. S&P contracts down almost 1%. Nasdaq off 1.2%. Brent leaped 13% through $80. Gold rose 1.6% toward $5350 before paring some gains. The dollar is strutting mildly. The Swiss franc is quietly doing what it always does in a storm, catching some safe-haven flows.

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers