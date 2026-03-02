TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD recovers early lost ground; climbs back closer to 0.6000 amid modest USD pullback

  • NZD/USD attracts some dip-buyers following a bearish gap opening at the start of a new week.
  • Stagflation fears trigger a modest USD pullback from over a one-month high and support the pair.
  • The RBNZ’s accommodative policy outlook and rising geopolitical tensions might cap the NZD.
NZD/USD recovers early lost ground; climbs back closer to 0.6000 amid modest USD pullback
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The NZD/USD pair finds decent support near the lower boundary of an over one-week-old range and attracts some buyers near the 0.5950-0.5945 region during the Asian session on Monday. Spot prices, however, remain below the 0.6000 psychological mark amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.

The US and Israel launched a coordinated military strike on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Adding to this, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced the closure of a critical maritime chokepoint – the Strait of Hormuz – and raised the risk of a protracted war in the Middle East. This marks a dramatic escalation of geopolitical tensions in West Asia over the weekend unsettles global markets at the start of the new week, which, in turn, prompted some intraday selling around the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

Meanwhile, the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains and retreats from the highest level since January 23 amid renewed stagflation fears. A stronger US Producer Price Index (PPI) for January comes on top of slowing economic growth, creating a scenario where the Federal Reserve (Fed) cannot cut interest rates without reigniting inflation or hold without slowing the economy further. This, in turn, keeps a lid on any meaningful USD appreciation and helps the NZD/USD pair to reverse an intraday fall.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) reiterated an accommodative policy outlook in February amid expectations that inflation will return to the target over the next year. Traders were quick to react and pushed back the likely timing for a rate hike further into late-2026. This, in turn, could act as a headwind for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and cap the upside for the NZD/USD pair, making it prudent to wait for a breakout through a short-term trading range before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.21%0.22%0.09%0.04%0.11%0.14%-0.08%
EUR-0.21%0.01%-0.15%-0.16%-0.10%-0.07%-0.29%
GBP-0.22%-0.01%-0.17%-0.18%-0.11%-0.08%-0.30%
JPY-0.09%0.15%0.17%-0.01%0.05%0.08%-0.14%
CAD-0.04%0.16%0.18%0.01%0.06%0.08%-0.12%
AUD-0.11%0.10%0.11%-0.05%-0.06%0.04%-0.19%
NZD-0.14%0.07%0.08%-0.08%-0.08%-0.04%-0.22%
CHF0.08%0.29%0.30%0.14%0.12%0.19%0.22%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Breakdown below trading range support near 1.1770 comes into play

EUR/USD: Breakdown below trading range support near 1.1770 comes into play

The EUR/USD pair opens with a bearish gap at the start of a new week as the US-Iran war-led global flight to safety boosts the US Dollar. Spot prices, however, lack follow-through selling and manage to hold above mid-1.1700s during the Asian session.

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD targets 1.3500 barrier near moving averages

GBP/USD rebounds from the daily losses, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bearish bias, as the pair trades within a descending channel pattern.

Gold retreats from $5,400; still up over 1% amid Middle East tensions

Gold retreats from $5,400; still up over 1% amid Middle East tensions

Gold retreats from the $5,400 neighborhood, or its highest level since late January, touched in the Asian session on Monday, though it manages to hold above the $5,300 round figure. The bright metal opened with a bullish gap of about $17 and rallied toward the $5,400 level as Asian traders hit their desks and reacted negatively to the weekend news of the US and Israel attacks on Iran, rushing for cover in Gold.

Top Crypto Losers: Tezos, Toncoin, and Polkadot at crucial levels amid US-Israel strike on Iran

Top Crypto Losers: Tezos, Toncoin, and Polkadot at crucial levels amid US-Israel strike on Iran

Altcoins such as Tezos, Toncoin, and Polkadot rank among the worst hit cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours amid the US and Israel's attack on Iran. Tezos and Toncoin are down to crucial support levels while Polkadot remains near a crucial resistance trendline, showcasing underlying strength.

The market is paying for insurance, not apocalypse

The market is paying for insurance, not apocalypse

As expected, this morning felt less like a Monday market open and more like a fire drill. Futures screens flickered red. S&P contracts down almost 1%. Nasdaq off 1.2%. Brent leaped 13% through $80. Gold rose 1.6% toward $5350 before paring some gains. The dollar is strutting mildly. The Swiss franc is quietly doing what it always does in a storm, catching some safe-haven flows.

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers